MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Announcing Roster News Before Red Sox Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

That said, they lost two out of three games in the series.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees announced roster news.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled OF Spencer Jones (#78) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed OF Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 6/2) with a stress fracture of his right rib.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@JasonTalksYanks: “Right move and making it this early is good on the Yankees now we have to find away until Judge gets back as of right now some players need to step up Heal up 99.”

@lakeeffectkvd: “Come on Spence.”

@angry_gcole: “Spencer Jones will need to produce in a hurry 👋😭”

@E0_DS0_Omega: “pushed thru rib pain for 3 games then they finally shut him down. yanks gonna miss him til august and spencer jones ain’t replacing 50 homers”

@fbcreports: “Spencer Jones has been recalled by the Yankees, replacing an injured Aaron Judge. Jones struggled earlier in the majors, slashing .167/.259/.167 through 24 ABs. Had a 97.5 MPH average exit velocity, 75% hard-hit. Also, 143 wRC+ at AAA. Upside is there.”

Gary Sheffield Jr.: “As expected. Aaron Boone needs to get Trent Grisham out of center field and into right field with less ground to cover Spencer Jones is far superior in center field for this roster, as currently constructed”

Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

So far, the 25-year-old is batting .167 with four hits, two RBI’s and one stolen base in 10 games for the Yankees.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently 37-25 in 62 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and have gone 18-11 in 29 games at home in the Bronx).