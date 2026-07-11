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MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Drafting Intriguing Catcher

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media prior to the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on April 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees played the second game of their series with the Washington Nationals.

They won by a score of 4-2.

On Sunday, the Yankees will look to go for the sweep.

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Drafting Catcher

GettyNew York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York.

Also on Saturday, the Yankees selected Brendan Brock with the 99th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

@NYYPlayerDev wrote: “Round 3 | Pick 99: The New York Yankees select C Brendan Brock out of The University of Oklahoma.”

Here’s what people were saying about Brock:

@VirginiaYankee1: “NYY 3rd Rounder Oklahoma C Brendan Brock, one of the weirdest skillsets you’ll see. A catcher with an absurd speed/power (yes, speed) combo but a below average hit tool and a K rate north of 25%”

@FiresideYankees: “The Yankees have selected catcher Brendan Brock, who hit 13 HRs last season with a .302 AVG in 65 games for Oklahoma.”

MLB Draft: “With their 3rd-round pick (No. 99 overall), the @Yankees select @OU_Baseball catcher Brendan Brock, No. 112 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.”

@jmcharles54: “Can he be in the bigs tomorrow?”

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City.

@NYY_Prospects: “With the 99th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the New York Yankees select C Brendan Brock from Oklahoma. It’s the earliest pick they’ve spent on a catcher since Austin Wells in 2020.”

@coachb83: “It looks like the New York Yankees just picked up a whole bunch of fans from Mascoutah! ⚾️ Brendan Brock has been selected 99th overall in the 3rd Round of the MLB Draft by the New York Yankees! What an incredible moment for Brendan and his entire family. Your hometown is proud of you, and we can’t wait to watch the next chapter of your journey. Congratulations, Brendan! Once an Indian, always an Indian. 💜🤍🖤⚾️”

@rukainfz: “The right handed catcher we needed”

Yankees Right Now

GettyRyan McMahon #19, Paul Goldschmidt #48, and Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees celebrate after winning a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 11, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Following Saturday’s victory, the Yankees improved to 53-42 in 95 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Drafting Intriguing Catcher

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