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MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Drafting Intriguing Pitcher Hunter Dietz

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 5-3 win on Friday night.

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Drafting Hunter Dietz

GettyBrian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, looks on before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Also on Saturday, the Yankees selected Hunter Dietz with the 35th pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

@NYYPlayerDev wrote: “Round 1 | Pick 35: The New York Yankees select LHP Hunter Dietz out of The University of Arkansas.”

Here’s what people were saying about Dietz:

@NYY_Prospects: “Dietz, standing 6’6” 235 at age 21, pitched just 1.2 innings in his first two collegiate seasons due to injury. In 16 starts in 2026, he pitched to a 3.57 ERA with 131 strikeouts in 85.2 innings. Extremely impressive in the SEC. Scouting report from Pipeline:”

@BobbyMilone29: “Dietz could be the lefty version of Schlittler Could have 70 grade cutter, throws 6 different shape pitches and touched 99 this spring I’ll take it”

Gary Phillips: “Not gonna pretend to know anything about Hunter Dietz, but MLB-dot-com’s scouting report says the #Yankees’ top pick has a fastball that sits 94-96 mph and reaches 98, plus a curve, slider, cutter and changeup. He had a stress fracture in his elbow that required surgery in the fall 2023, and he broke out with 131 K in 85.2 innings this season.”

Getty(L-R) Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, and Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speak before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Drafting Intriguing Pitcher Hunter Dietz

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