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MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Slumping

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Blue Jays won 2-1. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) in the Bronx.

They have a 2-1 lead in the series, but most recently lost Wednesday’s game by a score of 2-1.

Recently, Yankees star Aaron Judge has been struggling.

The three-time MVP finished Wednesday’s loss with four strikeouts.

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Star Aaron Judge Slumping

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees throws from right field during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people have been saying about Judge on social media:

Jimmy Randazzo: “Good morning. Aaron Judge is hitting a HR tonight.”

@Brandon_N_Wile: “Aaron Judge ties his season-high with 4 Ks tonight Has struck out in 7 of his last 8 PAs”

@MikeSalvatore10: “Aaron Judge has been so elite for so long, that the discourse around him being a disappointment this season with only a *checks notes* .955 OPS is baffling to me”

@BarnHasSpoken2: “Aaron Judge will turn it around but I’m certainly not having a good time watching him slump lately”

@Saquon_Gleyber: “Aaron Judge has produced nothing all May”

@shell895: “Slumps happen of course, but what’s going on with him this year? He’s had a couple of short hot stretches, but he’s not the Aaron Judge we know and adore. 🙄”

@realboshek: “In the last 10 games Aaron Judge .677 OPS Ryan McMahon .233 OPS Austin Wells .221 OPS The greatness of Aaron Judge is his worst slumps are stats of a below average player….. Meanwhile……….”

@AdamG_6: “He’s been cold for a good amount of time now. That being said if Aaron Judge even scratches your list of problems with this team just stop.”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees during batting practice before game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on May 08, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Judge is currently batting .256 with 46 hits, 15 home runs, 30 RBI’s, 40 runs and five stolen bases in 50 games.

He is in his 11th season playing for the Yankees.

Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees advances to third base against the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 30-20 record in 50 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 16-7 in 23 games at home).

Following the Blue Jays, the Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Slumping

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