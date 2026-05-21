MLB World Reacts To New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Slumping

On Thursday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at home) in the Bronx.

They have a 2-1 lead in the series, but most recently lost Wednesday’s game by a score of 2-1.

Recently, Yankees star Aaron Judge has been struggling.

The three-time MVP finished Wednesday’s loss with four strikeouts.

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Star Aaron Judge Slumping

Here’s what people have been saying about Judge on social media:

Jimmy Randazzo: “Good morning. Aaron Judge is hitting a HR tonight.”

@Brandon_N_Wile: “Aaron Judge ties his season-high with 4 Ks tonight Has struck out in 7 of his last 8 PAs”

@MikeSalvatore10: “Aaron Judge has been so elite for so long, that the discourse around him being a disappointment this season with only a *checks notes* .955 OPS is baffling to me”

@BarnHasSpoken2: “Aaron Judge will turn it around but I’m certainly not having a good time watching him slump lately”

@Saquon_Gleyber: “Aaron Judge has produced nothing all May”

@shell895: “Slumps happen of course, but what’s going on with him this year? He’s had a couple of short hot stretches, but he’s not the Aaron Judge we know and adore. 🙄”

@realboshek: “In the last 10 games Aaron Judge .677 OPS Ryan McMahon .233 OPS Austin Wells .221 OPS The greatness of Aaron Judge is his worst slumps are stats of a below average player….. Meanwhile……….”

@AdamG_6: “He’s been cold for a good amount of time now. That being said if Aaron Judge even scratches your list of problems with this team just stop.”

Judge is currently batting .256 with 46 hits, 15 home runs, 30 RBI’s, 40 runs and five stolen bases in 50 games.

He is in his 11th season playing for the Yankees.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 30-20 record in 50 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 16-7 in 23 games at home).

Following the Blue Jays, the Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.