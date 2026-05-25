MLB World Reacts To Anthony Volpe’s Performance In Yankees-Royals Game

On Monday afternoon, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series against the Royals (in Kansas City).

The Yankees won by a score of 4-3.

Anthony Volpe finished with one hit and two RBI’s.

His hit came in the 9th inning to give the Yankees the lead.

Social Media Reacts To Volpe’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe:

@BarstoolHubbs: “Am I hallucinating? Game on the line, runners in scoring position, two strikes, and Volpe actually goes up there with a good approach and gets the job done. I’m speechless”

@SharpStats17: “Anthony Volpe: 1st career hit in 9th inning or later that gave his team a lead”

Max Mannis: “That is the most excited I’ve gotten over something Anthony Volpe has done in a very very long time”

@YankeeLibrarian: “Good for Anthony Volpe. He probably shouldn’t be playing much shortstop for the Yankees, and his opportunities will be sparse compared to the last few years, but this was such a huge hit. Especially with the Rays getting walked off in Baltimore.”

John Fanta: “A day after Aaron Judge walked it off for the Yankees, Anthony Volpe delivers the clutch go-ahead hit in the 9th and David Bednar notches his 12th save for New York in a dramatic 4-3 win over KC. Yanks have cut Rays lead from 5.5 to 3.5 in last two days.”

@MDL1981: “I’ve been the furthest thing from a volpe fan the last few years but i will always give credit where its due and i’ve been very happy with how he’s played since returning…he seems to be really focusing on working the count and hitting more line drives which I like”

Yankees After Royals Win

The Yankees improved to 32-22 in 54 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They are 15-13 in the 28 games they have played on the road.

Following two more games with the Royals, the Yankees will visit the Athletics in California.