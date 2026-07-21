New York Yankees Named Best Fit for Surprising All-Star Trade Candidate

When it comes to the New York Yankees, it’s no secret that the ballclub would benefit from a boost behind the plate.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, now is the time to acquire a new catcher.

According to Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Yankees are a top fit for one of the star-studded catchers.

Yankees Named Best Fit for Athletics’ Catcher

Some of the top names floating around include Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies, Mason Miller of the San Diego Padres and Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins.

But now, Shea Langeliers of the Athletics is rising to the surface in trade rumors.

In fact, McDaniel and Passan consider New York to be a top fit for the 28-year-old.

Other potential landing spots include the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Red Sox, the Texas Rangers and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The duo does note how slim the chances are of Langeliers being traded, giving him a 10% chance.

“The A’s are always going to listen, but they have told teams that they have zero desire to trade Langeliers, who is arguably the best catcher in the big leagues,” McDaniel and Passan wrote. “He’s on the list anyway because the team’s pitching has dragged the A’s out of playoff contention, and moving Langeliers with multiple years of control would bring back a whale of a package and the sorts of arms they could use.”

Langeliers is now in his fifth year of Major League Baseball.

Each season has been spent with the Athletics.

Back in 2019, the Atlanta Braves selected him ninth overall in the first round of the MLB draft after attending Baylor. His debut arrived in mid-August 2022.

Overall, he owns a career .239 batting average and a .768 OPS with 110 homers.

Looking at his 2026 campaign, he is slashing .260/.329/.490 with a .819 OPS and 22 home runs through 90 games.

Along the way, he’s smacked 18 doubles and reeled in 50 RBIs.

This year marked his first MLB All-Star nod.

His impact for the remainder of the season is expected to be high.

Acquiring him, albeit the chances remain incredibly slim, would provide New York with an immediate boost on offense and on defense.

Snapshot of the Yankees Right Now

On Monday, July 20, New York opened its series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with an 8-5 victory.

There are two more matchups left in this set before the Yankees travel to Citizens Bank Park to take on the Phillies for a three-game stretch.

At the time of this writing, New York is 56-44 overall, placing them second in the American League East standings. The Tampa Bay Rays (57-42) continue to hold the helm.

Following behind the Yankees are the Red Sox (51-48), the Baltimore Orioles (49-52) and the Toronto Blue Jays (46-54).

Looking at the Major Leagues overall, the Yankees come in sixth, tied with the Chicago Cubs (56-44).

The Milwaukee Brewers (63-37) are atop the standings after edging out the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-38).

With the MLB trade deadline creeping up, New York has a glaring opportunity to bolster its roster. However, the price must be right, and they must be willing to take a risk.