New York Yankees Trade Proposal Lands Twins’ Ryan Jeffers

The New York Yankees figure to be very active at the MLB trade deadline this August.

With Austin Wells struggles at the plate, New York’s top area of need remains catcher, and Minnesota Twins backstop Ryan Jeffers continues to stand out as the top trade target for the New York Yankees.

Jeffers is currently on the IL with a broken hamate bone, but he should be returning to the fold soon.

Let’s look at what a potential trade package could look like between the Yankees and Twins for catcher Ryan Jeffers.

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What a Yankees-Twins Trade for Ryan Jeffers Could Look Like

PinstripeAlley.com writer Nick Power recently wrote (about the Yankees’ interest in adding a catcher):

“The Yankees’ catchers have been a black hole at this plate this season. Austin Wells is hitting .155 and his backup coming into the year, J.C. Escarra, has been no better, playing his way back down to Triple-A. As a group, their 44 wRC+ is the worst among any team’s backstops and they’re on pace for an astonishingly low 41 RBI. Even if one of the pair of incumbents can show some signs of life, both are left-handed, making a right-handed platoon partner a clear area of need.”

It’s become very obvious that the Yankees are going to go after Ryan Jeffers pretty heavily this trade cycle, but what might it cost Brian Cashman?

Here’s a trade package between the Yankees and Twins for catcher Ryan Jeffers:

Yankees receive: C Ryan Jeffers

Twins receive: prospects Bryce Cunningham and Brock Selvidge

That’s two top-15 Yankees prospects in exchange for their top trade target, Ryan Jeffers.

If the Yankees are going to acquire the players they desire, New York’s front office will have to be OKAY with offloading some prospects, especially because that’s what the Twins will likely be asking for.

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Ryan Jeffers This Season

As noted, Ryan Jeffers is on the Injured List and has missed about the last two months.

However, he still has better stats than all of the Yankees catchers (pretty much combined).

Over 39 games (130 ABs), Jeffers is batting .292 with seven home runs, nine doubles, and an OPS+ of 160.

That OPS+ is almost guaranteed not to remain that high, but the power/XBH output is what the Yankees have been desperately searching for at the catching position.

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