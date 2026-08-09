New York Yankees Get New Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Braves Finale

The New York Yankees look to sweep the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Yankees won the first game of the series 3-2 on Friday and the second 5-4 on Saturday.

Ahead of Sunday’s finale, the Yankees received an update on injured star Giancarlo Stanton.

New Update on Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Revealed

The New York Post’s Greg Joyce wrote (X): “Giancarlo Stanton just did some more running in the outfield at what appeared to be a pretty good intensity, but did not do anything on the bases.”

On Saturday, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote (X): “Giancarlo Stanton jogged in the outfield yesterday and has “started the introduction to some bases,” Aaron Boone said. “I expect him back here at some point. He’ll be in there when the time’s right.””

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton’s Season

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.

In 24 games before landing on the IL, Stanton slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs, six doubles and 14 RBI.

When Stanton returns, it’ll be interesting to see how New York uses him. With the recent trade acquisitions of outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants and first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals, manager Aaron Boone may have some tough lineup decisions to make later in the season.

Stanton isn’t the only big-name Yankees player sidelined with an injury, as outfielders Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are both on the injured list.

New York Yankees Right Now