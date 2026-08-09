New York Yankees Get New Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Braves Finale

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up during team workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Yankees won the first game of the series 3-2 on Friday and the second 5-4 on Saturday.
Ahead of Sunday’s finale, the Yankees received an update on injured star Giancarlo Stanton.
New Update on Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton Revealed
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
On Saturday, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch wrote (X): “Giancarlo Stanton jogged in the outfield yesterday and has “started the introduction to some bases,” Aaron Boone said. “I expect him back here at some point. He’ll be in there when the time’s right.””
Looking at Giancarlo Stanton’s Season
GettyBOSTON, MA – APRIL 21: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on April 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.
In 24 games before landing on the IL, Stanton slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs, six doubles and 14 RBI.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 16: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
When Stanton returns, it’ll be interesting to see how New York uses him. With the recent trade acquisitions of outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants and first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals, manager Aaron Boone may have some tough lineup decisions to make later in the season.
Stanton isn’t the only big-name Yankees player sidelined with an injury, as outfielders Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger are both on the injured list.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 07: Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees celebrates his tenth inning game winning sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves with teammates Heliot Ramos #34 and Amed Rosario #14 at Yankee Stadium on August 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
New York is 5-5 in its last 10 games.
The Yankees hold the first American League Wild Card spot with a 66-51 record. They have a 1 1/2 game lead over the Boston Red Sox, who have the second Wild Card spot.
As for the American League East standings, New York is 4 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place.
After wrapping up the series with the Braves on Sunday, the Yankees will host the Seattle Mariners for a three-game set after an off day on Monday. Game 1 of the series will begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Get New Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Braves Finale