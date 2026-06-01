New York Yankees’ $70 Million Player Remains ‘Biggest Problem’

The New York Yankees are a surging team in Major League Baseball, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have problems. However, all things considered, New York is one of the most complete teams on paper and a real threat to advance to the World Series.

By now, the struggles of Ryan McMahon have been well documented, and recently, in a story for Bleacher Report, MLB writer Kerry Miller writes about a situation for each team that has been the ‘biggest problem,’ and no surprise, it’s Ryan McMahon for the Yankees. Honestly, it could be Austin Wells, but the contract situation of McMahon is hard to ignore (6-year, $70 million deal).

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Ryan McMahon’s Struggles this Season

Ryan McMahon has struggled this season, but here’s why Miller says he’s a Conundrum for the Yankees:

“They’ve spent most of this season platooning McMahon and Amed Rosario at the hot corner depending on the opposing starting pitcher, but even that effort to predominantly deploy this left-handed hitter against right-handed pitching hasn’t done much good. At what point do they admit defeat and eat roughly $25M to release McMahon, like they did with DJ LeMahieu last year?”

McMahon is hitting .207 this season with six home runs, 19 RBI, and an OPS of .619. He’s played pretty much every game (or at least appeared) and has been given plenty of opportunity. You would think playing in Yankee Stadium would benefit a lefty like McMahon, but his power has just not translated to the Bronx.

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Is Ryan McMahon Actually the Yankees’ Biggest Problem?

I would argue that the Yankees’ lack of a left-handed reliever is their actual biggest problem. New York doesn’t necessarily need a star hitter at every single position on the diamond, and even though McMahon has struggled, the fact he’s still owed around $36 million will give him an extended runway to figure things out. Nobody in MLB would want to trade for him, and trying to send him to the minors likely isn’t an option either.

Miller brings up a good point in just releasing him, but that would be the front office just admitting failure.

Instead, New York should consider adding another bullpen piece, because that will pay dividends in October if the Yankees advance to where they hope to.

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