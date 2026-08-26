New York Yankees Get Aaron Boone Prediction Amid Growing Doubt

Love him or hate him, Aaron Boone is going to remain the New York Yankees manager at least until the 2026 season runs out.

While there is growing doubt that Boone can propel this Yankees team to another World Series, some of the skepticism is a little bit unwarranted.

Despite being without Aaron Judge since late May, the Yanks are 74-57 and still very much alive in the AL East (3.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays), so Boone deserves a lot of credit for where New York is right now, but being in AL Wild Card purgatory doesn’t sit right with the Yankees faithful.

Recently, FanSided.com’s Jake Elman claimed Boone should be on the hot seat, but also slaps the Yankees skipper with a bold prediction.

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Yankees’ Aaron Boone Predicted to Stay Put in Bronx

Per Elman, Aaron Boone will stay put in New York… for the time being, but time could be running:

“Prediction: The Yankees keep Boone. Ownership has never created the impression that Boone is on the hot seat, and lead baseball executive Brian Cashman has some of the greatest job security among the four major North American sports. Both likely control their own destiny, at least for a few more years.”

While every manager in MLB carries some criticism in some fashion, the main issue with Yankees fans and Aaron Boone is trying to get over the hump. The Yankees haven’t won a World Series since 2009, and with such a loaded starting staff, Boone can’t simply rely on the services of Aaron Judge for his job security’s sake.

Aaron Boone does a lot of things right as a manager, but Yankees fans will cling to the minute decisions and point to those as the reasons he should be fired, or the reason for him being a subpar manager.

Elman added (about Boone): “You can’t talk about managers and the hot seat without at least referencing Boone, even as the Yankees close in on their ninth playoff berth in 10 years. He remains fiercely loyal to his players, and his stubbornness has played a pivotal role in a likely second-place finish behind the Rays (more on them shortly) in the AL East.”

So, what should the Yankees do with manager Aaron Boone? Yankees fans, let me know in the comments. Boone will remain the Yanks skipper for 2026, but if the Yankees get bumped in the AL Wild Card, the noise will get loud surrounding his job security.

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