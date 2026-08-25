Detroit Tigers 6-Year Pitcher Elects Free Agency After Release from Angels

As reported a few days ago, the Los Angeles Angels decided to cut ties with pitcher Michael Fulmer.

On Tuesday, August 25, Michael Fulmer cleared waivers, rejected an outright assignment to the minors (because he’s been outrighted before in his career), and is now officially a free agent after being let go by the Angels organization.

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Michael Fulmer Hits Free Agency

Michael Fulmer’s decision to elect free agency can be reflected on his transactions tracker:

“RHP Michael Fulmer elected free agency.”

He was DFA’d on August 23. With the Angels this season, Fulmer pitched 3.2 scoreless innings.

Fulmer is 33 years old and can be signed by any MLB team. Perhaps a reunion deal is in store with the Angels.

He’s a nine-year MLB veteran who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers.

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Taking a Look at Michael Fulmer with the Tigers

Michael Fulmer pitched with the Detroit Tigers from 2016 to 2022.

He made his MLB debut with the organization after being traded from the Mets to the Tigers before his big-league career began.

In 2016, he won AL Rookie of the Year and then backed up that campaign by being an All-Star in 2017.

All in all, Fulmer made 89 starts with the Tigers and posted an ERA of 3.90 over 592+ innings pitched with 488 strikeouts.

Unfortunately for Michael Fulmer, injuries derailed his career starting in 2019 with Tommy John Surgery, and he has failed to pitch more than 100 innings in a season since the 2018 season.

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