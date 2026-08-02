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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision During Cubs Series

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New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

After taking the series opener, the New York Yankees dropped a 5-2 decision to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

The rubber match is set for Sunday and will feature Gerrit Cole on the mound for New York against Collin Rea for Chicago.

Ahead of first pitch, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made several notable changes to the lineup.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

After starting the first two games of the series at shortstop and going 0-for-6 at the plate, Anthony Volpe is out of the starting lineup Sunday.

Jose Caballero will start at shortstop in his place, while the rest of the infield will feature Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, Ryan McMahon at third, and Ben Rice at first.

Volpe’s 2026 Season

Volpe is in his fourth season with the Yankees, and it has been another rocky campaign after beginning the year on the injured list.

He has shown flashes of the upside that many within the organization believe could make him a star, but he has struggled to find consistency.

Entering Sunday, Volpe is batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, and 19 RBIs across 56 games.

He’s also slugging .322 with a .646 OPS, both of which are currently career lows.

Yankees Right Now

Despite dealing with a wave of injuries over the last two months, the Yankees have stayed afloat and enter Sunday at 62-49, the second-best record in the American League.

The only team ahead of them is the Tampa Bay Rays, who lead New York by 3.5 games in the AL East.

If the season ended today, the Yankees would hold the top Wild Card spot in the American League and host the surging Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision During Cubs Series

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