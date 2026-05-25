New York Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision Before Royals Game

On Monday afternoon, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Royals in Kansas City.

They are coming off a series where they split two games with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 2-0 (on Sunday).

Austin Wells had no hits in three at-bats.

Yankees Announce Austin Wells Decision

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 5/25 T. Grisham CF A. Judge RF B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B A. Volpe SS J. Escarra C J. Caballero 3B W. Warren SP”

Wells is not in the team’s lineup on Monday, as J. C. Escarra is starting at catcher.

This season, the 29-year-old has been struggling.

He is batting just .165 with 20 hits, four home runs, six RBI’s and 12 runs in 40 games.

Social Media Reacts To Wells’ Struggles In 2026

Here’s what people have been saying about Wells:

Max Mannis: “It’s getting to a point where I’m no longer angry at Austin Wells and instead I’m kinda just sad”

Conor Maguire: “Austin Wells is getting the Joey Gallo/Josh Donaldson/Aaron Hicks treatment in the Bronx.”

@GTSupremacy: “i get it, austin wells can’t hit. but the way he’s been calling games behind the plate lately should soften the blow on the criticism”

@nick5875: “If the Yankees can replace Ryan McMahon and Austin Wells by the trade deadline, they’ll be so much better”

@fernandocantu21: “What an absolute disaster has been Austin Wells this season so far. The Yankees urgently need a catcher that can be at least a halfway decent hitter.”

Wells was picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

He has spent all four seasons of his career with the franchise.