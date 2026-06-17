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New York Yankees Announce Interesting Lineup Decision Ahead of White Sox Game

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Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 04: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees talks with third base umpire Laz Diaz after the fourth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

After thumping the Chicago White Sox in game one of their three-game series, the New York Yankees will attempt to take the series on Wednesday evening.

In the absence of Aaron Judge, albeit a small sample size, the Yankees have performed well, and you have to give a lot of credit to manager Aaron Boone for pulling the right strings. On Wednesday, the White Sox are sending southpaw Aaron Kay (61, 4.34 ERA, 53 SO) to the mound, which spurred an interesting Yankees lineup decision.

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Amed Rosario Hitting 3rd vs. Lefty Kay

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees runs to home plate to score off a single by Trent Grisham #12 during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Due to recent strong performances, Yankees infielder Amed Rosario has been getting more opportunities in the lineup.

UnderdogMLB wrote (on 6/17):

“Yankees 6/17: P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger CF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Rodón SP”

Some notables: Amed Rosario is hitting 3rd against the lefty Anthony Kay. Also, Anthony Volpe is featured in the lineup, hitting 8th, playing shortstop, and Ali Sanchez is forming a batter with Yankees’ starter Carlos Rodon.

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Amed Rosario with the Yankees

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 26: Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Amed Rosario re-signed with the New York Yankees before the 2026 season on a 1-year,$2.5 million deal.

Over 38 games and 103 at-bats with the Yanks this season, Rosario is hitting .252 with six home runs and 20 RBI. He mostly plays against left-handed starters, which is how he excels as a hitter.

It’s a beneficial thing to have a player on your team who is purely a strong platoon threat because it gives Aaron Boone options on how to stretch the rest of the Yankees’ order.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Announce Interesting Lineup Decision Ahead of White Sox Game

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