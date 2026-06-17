New York Yankees Announce Interesting Lineup Decision Ahead of White Sox Game

After thumping the Chicago White Sox in game one of their three-game series, the New York Yankees will attempt to take the series on Wednesday evening.

In the absence of Aaron Judge, albeit a small sample size, the Yankees have performed well, and you have to give a lot of credit to manager Aaron Boone for pulling the right strings. On Wednesday, the White Sox are sending southpaw Aaron Kay (6–1, 4.34 ERA, 53 SO) to the mound, which spurred an interesting Yankees lineup decision.

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Amed Rosario Hitting 3rd vs. Lefty Kay

Due to recent strong performances, Yankees infielder Amed Rosario has been getting more opportunities in the lineup.

UnderdogMLB wrote (on 6/17):

“Yankees 6/17: P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH A. Rosario 3B C. Bellinger CF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF A. Volpe SS A. Sánchez C C. Rodón SP”

Some notables: Amed Rosario is hitting 3rd against the lefty Anthony Kay. Also, Anthony Volpe is featured in the lineup, hitting 8th, playing shortstop, and Ali Sanchez is forming a batter with Yankees’ starter Carlos Rodon.

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Amed Rosario with the Yankees

Amed Rosario re-signed with the New York Yankees before the 2026 season on a 1-year,$2.5 million deal.

Over 38 games and 103 at-bats with the Yanks this season, Rosario is hitting .252 with six home runs and 20 RBI. He mostly plays against left-handed starters, which is how he excels as a hitter.

It’s a beneficial thing to have a player on your team who is purely a strong platoon threat because it gives Aaron Boone options on how to stretch the rest of the Yankees’ order.

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