New York Yankees Announce Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Orioles Series

The New York Yankees are coming off a win Sunday and an off day Monday as they prepare to begin a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Tuesday night’s series opener will feature the return of Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon from the IL against Orioles right-hander Shane Baz.

Ahead of the matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone made a few notable changes to his lineup card, including one involving struggling infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Yankees Announce Chisholm Jr. Decision

On Sunday, Boone kept Chisholm Jr. out of the lineup as he has struggled mightily at the plate, batting just .216 this season.

However, Boone also made it clear before the game that it was simply a scheduled day off and that he wasn’t leaning toward giving his star infielder an extended break.

On Tuesday night, Chisholm Jr. is right back in the lineup and will start at second base while batting sixth in the order.

Outside of that change, Boone made a handful of other tweaks.

Here’s the Yankees’ full lineup:

Yankees 8/18 T. Grisham CF

B. Rice DH

H. Ramos LF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones RF

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

G. Lombard Jr. SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C C. Rodón SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 18, 2026

Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Campaign

Outside of batting .216, Chisholm Jr. is slugging .388 and has a .683 OPS, all career lows outside of his rookie season with the Miami Marlins in 2020.

Across 402 at-bats, he’s recorded 87 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs and 46 runs while stealing 32 bases.

Yankees Right Now

New York enters Tuesday night with a 69-55 record, putting the Yankees second in the AL East and second in the American League overall, trailing only the Tampa Bay Rays.

They’re currently 6.0 games back of the Rays and hold a 2.5-game cushion over the Boston Red Sox.