New York Yankees Announce Sudden Jazz Chisholm Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees are set to begin their playoff journey on Tuesday night when they host the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series in the Bronx.

For New York, they’ll send out right-handed ace Cam Schlittler, while the Red Sox will pitch lefty Payton Tolle.

With a lefty on the mound, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has some major lineup decisions to make, and one of them involved infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Yankees Announce Sudden Chisholm Jr. Decision

After making it clear on Monday that he wouldn’t be happy about sitting in the series opener, Chisholm Jr. is in fact out of the starting lineup with Tolle on the mound.

Boone ultimately decided to put Anthony Volpe at second base and start Amed Rosario at third.

Here’s the full Yankees lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/29 P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH H. Ramos RF C. Bellinger LF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Rosario 3B A. Volpe 2B S. Jones CF A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP.”

Yankees 9/29 P. Goldschmidt 1B

B. Rice DH

H. Ramos RF

C. Bellinger LF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

A. Rosario 3B

A. Volpe 2B

S. Jones CF

A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 29, 2026

Chisholm Jr.’s Comments About Potentially Not Starting

When asked on Monday if he’d be angry if he wasn’t in the lineup, Chisholm Jr. gave a clear response.

“Who wouldn’t be?” Chisholm Jr. said. “As a competitor, who wouldn’t be? It’s the playoffs. You want to play.”

Chisholm Jr. revealed that he was going to petition Boone about why he should be a starter. Ultimately, whether he did that or not, Boone saw it differently.

“I always do that,” he said. “No matter what it is, I’ve always been like that. I’ve never been a person to shy away from a hard conversation with anybody, even if I’m in the wrong. So, yeah.”