New York Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Decision During White Sox Series

The New York Yankees secured a 9-5 victory on Monday night in the series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to start both Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero over the last two games, but New York made a notable lineup change ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup.

Yankees Announce Caballero Decision

Volpe will remain in the lineup for the third consecutive game, starting at shortstop. While Caballero started at third base on Monday, he will not be in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the series.

Instead, Amed Rosario will start at third base and bat third, Jazz Chisholm Jr. will play second base and bat seventh, and Paul Goldschmidt will start at first base and lead off to round out the infield next to Volpe.

Yankees 7/28 P. Goldschmidt 1B

B. Rice DH

A. Rosario 3B

J. Domínguez RF

T. Grisham CF

A. Volpe SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

M. Schuemann LF

A. Wells C G. Cole SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 28, 2026

Caballero’s 2026 Season

Caballero has been a major piece of the Yankees’ success this season, serving as a versatile, plug-and-play option for Boone whenever the team has needed him.

He’s slashing .236/.372/.660 with 71 hits, 36 runs, 10 home runs, and 37 RBIs, while also adding 23 stolen bases.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are 60-46 this season and currently sit in second place behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, trailing them by 2.5 games for first place.

New York is dealing with a number of injuries across the roster, most notably Aaron Judge, who has missed over a month with a rib injury.

They’re expected to be one of the more active teams ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline as they look to address several needs, including bullpen help, another catcher, and a right-handed hitter.