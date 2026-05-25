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New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update Before Royals Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Monday afternoon, the New York Yankees will be in Kansas City to open up their three-game series with the Royals.

The Yankees have been struggling as of late, but they are coming off a series where they split two games with the Tampa Bay Rays (and most recently won on Sunday).

New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees reacts with manager Aaron Boone as he finishes the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Yankees have been without starting pitcher Max Fried since May 13.

They wrote (via X) on May 16: “Placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 5/14) with a left elbow bone bruise.”

Ahead of Monday’s game, manager Aaron Boone announced the latest update on Fried.

Via Greg Joyce of The New York Post: “Max Fried played catch today for the first time since being shut down. Aaron Boone said not to read too much into that because it doesn’t mean the start of his ramp-up, but he is at least able to get his arm moving.”

Fried’s MLB Career

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees turns to a squirrel as he briefly pauses pitching to the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the fourth inning on August 22, 2025 in New York City.

Fried was picked in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

The 2021 World Series Champion spent the first eight years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

He went 73-36 with a 3.07 ERA in 168 games with the franchise.

Joyce added: “Basically sounds like he feels good enough to play light catch to keep his arm moving, but hasn’t healed enough to do anything with real intensity”

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Fried (who is a three-time MLB All-Star) is in his second year playing for the Yankees.

Before the injury, he had gone 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 games this season.

Yankees Right Now

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. 

The Yankees enter the series as the second-place team in the American League East with a 31-22 record in 53 games.

They are 14-13 in 27 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update Before Royals Series

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