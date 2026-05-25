New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update Before Royals Series

On Monday afternoon, the New York Yankees will be in Kansas City to open up their three-game series with the Royals.

The Yankees have been struggling as of late, but they are coming off a series where they split two games with the Tampa Bay Rays (and most recently won on Sunday).

New York Yankees Announce Max Fried Update

The Yankees have been without starting pitcher Max Fried since May 13.

They wrote (via X) on May 16: “Placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to 5/14) with a left elbow bone bruise.”

Ahead of Monday’s game, manager Aaron Boone announced the latest update on Fried.

Via Greg Joyce of The New York Post: “Max Fried played catch today for the first time since being shut down. Aaron Boone said not to read too much into that because it doesn’t mean the start of his ramp-up, but he is at least able to get his arm moving.”

Fried’s MLB Career

Fried was picked in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

The 2021 World Series Champion spent the first eight years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

He went 73-36 with a 3.07 ERA in 168 games with the franchise.

Joyce added: “Basically sounds like he feels good enough to play light catch to keep his arm moving, but hasn’t healed enough to do anything with real intensity”

Fried (who is a three-time MLB All-Star) is in his second year playing for the Yankees.

Before the injury, he had gone 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 games this season.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees enter the series as the second-place team in the American League East with a 31-22 record in 53 games.

They are 14-13 in 27 games on the road.