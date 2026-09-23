New York Yankees Announce Sudden Jose Caballero Change

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees will play the third game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx.

The Yankees most recently lost by a score of 6-1 on Tuesday night.

After starting at third base in Tuesday afternoon’s 2-0 victory, Jose Caballero was not in the lineup at night.

Yankees Announce Jose Caballero Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Yankees 9/23 B. Rice DH G. Lombard Jr. SS L. García Jr. 1B H. Ramos RF S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF R. McMahon 3B A. Sánchez C G. Cole SP”

Caballero is hitting 7th (and starting in left field).

He comes into the night batting .236 with 95 hits, 14 home runs, 51 RBIs, 49 runs and 34 stolen bases in 133 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his second season playing for New York.

Before the Yankees, Caballero had been with the Rays.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31, 2025): “Tampa Bay Rays traded SS José Caballero to New York Yankees for CF Everson Pereira and Future Considerations. Player To Be Named Later or Cash Considerations.”

Caballero has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays over four seasons at the MLB level.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Max Mannis: “First start in left field for Caballero since June”

@KevinConnelly24: “The Yankees are *officially* playing exhibitions for the remainder of the regular season. It’s incomprehensible Ryan McMahon is still playing third base”

@FungoMLB: “The #Yankees have just 5 games to test out new 3B options. Without Volpe/Jazz/Garcia winning that role, NYY will be starting the worst defender in the sport (Rosario) vs LHP or the worst batter (McMahon) vs Sonny. Shouldn’t they be desperate to see if someone else could do it?”