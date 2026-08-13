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New York Yankees Announced Carlos Rodon News During Mariners Series

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DETROIT, MI - JUNE 23: Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park on June 23, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Carlos Rodon landed on the 15-day IL on June 30 with left elbow inflammation.

On Aug. 8, Rodon began his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Ahead of Thursday’s Yankees series finale against the Seattle Mariners, the team announced his next step.

Yankees Announce Rodón News

Rodon will make his second rehab start Thursday, and the Yankees have officially transferred his rehab assignment from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Double-A Somerset. The move will allow him to continue getting reps as he works his way back to the majors.

“Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of LHP Carlos Rodon from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Double-A Somerset,” the Yankees posted on X.

This isn’t a setback for Rodon as he moves from Triple-A to Double-A. Instead, the Yankees are simply giving him another opportunity to make a rehab start, and he’ll likely increase his workload from the 48 pitches he threw on Aug. 8.

Rodon’s 2026 Season

Rodón started nine games for the Yankees this season and pitched effectively during that stretch.

He went 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and struck out 52 batters across 46.1 innings.

The Yankees want Rodon to return and rejoin one of the best rotations in the majors. The group currently features Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, likely Ryan Weathers or Will Warren, and eventually Rodón. New York hasn’t had its rotation at full strength all season.

Looking at the Yankees

New York enters Wednesday’s finale against Seattle with a 68-52 record, giving the Yankees the second-best record in the American League behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who lead them by 6.0 games.

If the season ended today, the Yankees would hold the top Wild Card spot and host a best-of-three series in the Bronx.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Yankees Announced Carlos Rodon News During Mariners Series

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