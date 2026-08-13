New York Yankees Announced Carlos Rodon News During Mariners Series

Carlos Rodon landed on the 15-day IL on June 30 with left elbow inflammation.

On Aug. 8, Rodon began his minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Ahead of Thursday’s Yankees series finale against the Seattle Mariners, the team announced his next step.

Yankees Announce Rodón News

Rodon will make his second rehab start Thursday, and the Yankees have officially transferred his rehab assignment from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Double-A Somerset. The move will allow him to continue getting reps as he works his way back to the majors.

“Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of LHP Carlos Rodon from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Double-A Somerset,” the Yankees posted on X.

Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of LHP Carlos Rodón from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Double-A Somerset. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 13, 2026

This isn’t a setback for Rodon as he moves from Triple-A to Double-A. Instead, the Yankees are simply giving him another opportunity to make a rehab start, and he’ll likely increase his workload from the 48 pitches he threw on Aug. 8.

Rodon’s 2026 Season

Rodón started nine games for the Yankees this season and pitched effectively during that stretch.

He went 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and struck out 52 batters across 46.1 innings.

The Yankees want Rodon to return and rejoin one of the best rotations in the majors. The group currently features Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole, likely Ryan Weathers or Will Warren, and eventually Rodón. New York hasn’t had its rotation at full strength all season.

Looking at the Yankees

New York enters Wednesday’s finale against Seattle with a 68-52 record, giving the Yankees the second-best record in the American League behind the Tampa Bay Rays, who lead them by 6.0 games.

If the season ended today, the Yankees would hold the top Wild Card spot and host a best-of-three series in the Bronx.