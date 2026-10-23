Yankees Projected to Replace Chisholm With Struggling Star

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is expected to revamp much of his infield this winter. The team enters the offseason with several significant question marks. New York will certainly be looking for a new catcher and third baseman soon. First base is also an interesting situation because Paul Goldschmidt, 39, is a free agent and Ben Rice struggled defensively in 2026.

The Yankees are expected to go with a new second baseman in 2027 as well. Jazz Chisholm is also a free agent and could sign a massive long-term deal elsewhere. Although Cashman has options, SNY’s Phillip Martinez believes that New York already has a suitable Chisholm replacement. According to the reporter, Anthony Volpe is a “natural fit” to be the Yankees’ starting second baseman on opening day.

Volpe, typically deployed at shortstop, spent some time at second base this past season. He made 12 total appearances in the role for the New York Yankees, and another 19 in AAA. The infielder previously played second base within the organization back in 2021. Despite this, Martinez thinks he can handle the change.

“Volpe has already made the transition to second base from shortstop this season and was effective at the new position,” writes Martinez. “While he did make two errors in 12 games (11 starts) at second base during the regular season, those hiccups are expected for someone who is asked to play multiple positions. But a full offseason practicing second will do Volpe well.”

New York Yankees Hopeful Anthony Volpe can Build on Solid September

It is safe to say that Volpe has been a polarizing figure within the New York Yankees fanbase in recent years. After having a successful rookie campaign, the infielder struggled both at the plate and in the field. In fact, he led American League shortstops with 19 errors and hit just .212 in 2025.

However, the former top prospect performed better after returning from a minor league stint this past season. Volpe slashed .265/.308/.388 in 14 games throughout September with the Yankees. During this stretch, he also recorded nine RBIs and five stolen bases. While most of his offensive statistics do not necessarily compare to Chisholm’s, New York will be hoping that the infielder can build on a solid end of 2026.

Going with Volpe at second base would free up funds for the New York Yankees to use in other areas. Cashman has several roster holes to fill and cannot just sign a blank check to address the needs. Instead, New York will look to be strategic in making major splashes in the offseason. Volpe is projected to earn just $4.5 million through arbitration in 2027.

New York Expected to Target Prized Players in Other Positions

Cashman and the New York Yankees could look to spend a major chunk of their offseason money on a top relief pitcher or catcher. The club has already been linked to the highly rated Adrian Morejon to boost their bullpen. New York is also expected to be in the mix for Hunter Goodman, Ryan Jeffers, or Tyler Stephenson behind the plate.

If Volpe’s offense struggles to start 2027, particularly against righties, the Yankees could also deploy Luis Garcia Jr. at second base. While he has defensive limitations at the position, the versatile infielder has proven to mash right-handed pitching. Either way, New York already has internal options to replace the potentially outgoing Chisholm.