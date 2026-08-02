New York Yankees Appear on Verge of Trading for Nationals Star First Baseman

New York Yankees Appear Set to Acquire Luis García Jr. in Trade with Nationals

García, 26, is easily having the best season of his career. In 104 games, the first baseman has posted 2.3 bWAR and a .283/.313/.560 slash line with 23 home runs, 20 doubles, five triples and 76 RBI.

With the Yankees, García will likely become the primary first baseman against right-handers while Ben Rice serves as the designated hitter. Meanwhile, Paul Goldschmidt will likely only play against left-handers.

Looking at Luis García Jr.

García made his MLB debut with the Nationals in 2020. He had a slow start to his career, with below-average seasons at the plate in 2020, 2021 and 2023. He had an okay 101 OPS+ in 2022.

García had a breakout season in 2024, posting 2.2 bWAR with a .282/.318/.444 slash line, 18 home runs, 25 doubles and 70 RBI.

He took a step back last season, posting 0.4 bWAR and a .701 OPS in 139 games before emerging as one of the league’s best sluggers this year. García’s .560 slugging percentage in 2026 is the highest in the National League.

García has also played second base and shortstop in the past, but it’s doubtful he will play those positions for the Yankees much at all. He hasn’t played shortstop since 2022, and he recorded -17 Defensive Runs Saved at second base last year.

Looking at Jack Cebert

Cebert, who appears to be the top prospect who will be included in the García trade if it happens, is the Yankees’ No. 14 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline.

Cebert, 24, throws a mid-90s fastball, a low-80s slider and a low-90s cutter.

Between Double-A and High-A this year, Cebert, a right-hander, has posted a 4.03 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 96 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings across 16 appearances (14 starts).