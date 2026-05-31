New York Yankees vs Athletics: How to Watch, Time, TV Channel, Injuries

The New York Yankees continue their road series against the Athletics on Sunday, May 31, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET at Sutter Health Park. New York enters the matchup at 35-23 and second in the AL East. The Yankees are also coming off a 6-4 loss Saturday night, when a late rally nearly changed the game.

The Yankees trailed 6-1 entering the ninth inning before pushing three runs across and bringing the go-ahead run to the plate. It did not turn into a win, but it gave New York a cleaner offensive note heading into the finale.

How to Watch Yankees vs. Athletics

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info Matchup New York Yankees vs. Athletics Date Sunday, May 31 Time 4:05 p.m. ET Venue Sutter Health Park TV YES, NBCS-CA Streaming Fubo Out-of-market / International MLB.TV

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees. He enters at 6-1 with a 3.55 ERA.

The Athletics are countering with Jacob Lopez, who comes in at 4-2 with a 5.73 ERA.

That gives the Yankees the cleaner pitching profile on paper, but Saturday was a reminder that this series can still get uncomfortable.

Injury Report for New York

The Yankees enter Sunday without several notable players.

Giancarlo Stanton remains on the 10-day injured list with a leg injury. Jasson Domínguez is also on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder issue.

Max Fried is on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury, while Angel Chivilli is on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder injury. Clarke Schmidt remains on the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury.

Athletics Injury Report

The Athletics have injury issues of their own.

Jacob Wilson is on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder injury. Max Muncy is also on the 10-day injured list with a hand injury.

Aaron Civale, Brooks Kriske, and Luis Severino are all on the 15-day injured list with shoulder injuries. Denzel Clarke is on the 60-day injured list with a foot injury, while Gunnar Hoglund remains on the 60-day injured list with a knee injury.

Yankees Players to Watch

Ben Rice has been one of New York’s most dangerous bats this season.

He enters Sunday hitting .304 with a .397 on-base percentage, a .649 slugging percentage, 17 home runs, 40 RBIs, and a 1.047 OPS. Those numbers have made him one of the Yankees’ biggest offensive anchors.

Cody Bellinger has also helped stabilize the lineup. He is hitting .267 with eight home runs, 37 RBIs, 36 runs scored, and five stolen bases.

The Yankees will also look to carry over some of the patience they showed late Saturday. Their ninth-inning rally came almost entirely from grinding at-bats and forcing the Athletics to throw strikes.

That approach gave them a chance. Sunday gives them another one.

Final Word for the Yankees

Saturday showed both sides of where New York is right now. The Yankees left too many chances on the board early, but their ninth-inning rally showed the kind of patience that can travel into the next game.

For the Yankees, the goal is simple.

Get a clean start from Warren, carry the late-game at-bats into Sunday, and leave Sacramento with a series-ending response.