Yankees Expected to Part Ways With $16 Million Veteran Trio

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has plenty of work to do this winter. After crashing out of the playoffs ahead of schedule, the team’s roster needs a revamp. Cashman will be looking for upgrades at third base, center field, and perhaps most importantly, the pitching staff. To make room for a few quality players, New York has to offload some current players, though.

Because of this, The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner expects the Yankees to non-tender Clarke Schmidt, Fernando Cruz, and Luis Gil. The three pitchers are all eligible for arbitration in the offseason and are looking for pay raises. Nevertheless, New York is not likely to sign either player due to various issues.

As the reporter points out, the New York Yankees already have their starting rotation set for 2027. They will also more than likely use Will Warren in the swingman role. “Where does that leave Schmidt? asks Kirschner. “The Yankees could also use him as a swingman or convert him into a standard reliever, but with the 30-year-old’s injury history and limited availability, it’s hard to count on him.”

Schmidt managed to make just one MLB appearance in 2026. He subsequently missed the postseason due to a bicep issue. The veteran righty earned $4.5 million in 2026, but Spotrac projects that he will receive $9 million in arbitration for the 2027 season. If so, the New York Yankees will surely want to avoid the agreement this winter.

New York Yankees Need Upgrades on Clark Schmidt, Fernando Cruz, and Luis Gil

Cruz, on the other hand, did appear in 61 total games for the New York Yankees this season. He also posted a solid 3.13 ERA and an impressive 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings on the campaign. Nevertheless, the relief pitcher suffered an elbow injury in August to finish off his season. Although he has opted not to have Tommy John surgery, Cruz will be 37 in March, and Cashman would likely be wary of his injury issues.

As far as Gil is concerned, the New York Yankees previously expected the pitcher to be a mainstay in their rotation. After all, he previously won the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year award after winning 15 games. However, various issues limited his role with the club in 2027 to just nine total appearances. Gil is projected to earn $5.6 million in 2027.

“He’s never been able to locate his pitches effectively, and now he’s a watered-down version of the pitcher he once was,” Kirschner said of Gil. “The Yankees could try trading him before non-tendering him — either way, it’s hard to envision him having a future with the club.”

New York Expected to Chase Prized Free Agent Reliever

Assuming the New York Yankees non-tender the three pitchers, it could save them around $16 million. While not exactly a huge sum of money for Cashman, the funds would be better used on other targets. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller recently claimed that New York’s biggest roster hole to fill is in the bullpen.

Because of this, Cashman and the Yankees should allocate a chunk of money towards signing relief pitchers. The $16 million could go towards landing standout free agent Adrian Morejon or filling out the bullpen with cheaper arms.