New York Yankees’ Expected Game 1 Starter Against Red Sox Revealed

The New York Yankees wrap up their regular season on Sunday with a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.

They’ll have a quick turnaround, though, as they’ll begin their Wild Card Series matchup in the first round of the MLB postseason on Tuesday when they take on the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has yet to officially name who will start Game 1 of the series, but it seems there’s a bit more clarity on the important decision.

Yankees’ Expected Game 1 Starter Revealed

Until Boone makes it official, nothing is set in stone. However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the Yankees expect Max Fried to start against Boston on Tuesday.

That means they’ll set it up so right-handed ace Cam Schlittler will more than likely pitch Game 2 on Wednesday, with either the chance to keep the series alive or close it out.

Latest intel from @BNightengale: • Yankees expected to start Max Fried in Game 1, Cam Schlittler in Game 2 of AL Wild Card series

• Dan Wilson expected to be fired as early as Monday

• Growing number of executives believe 2027 season will begin around Memorial Day weekend — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 27, 2026

Fried and Schlittler Throwing Bullpen Sessions

New York is sending Elmer Rodriguez out to make the final start of the season for the Yankees on Sunday.

However, prior to the game, Jorge Castillo reported that both Fried and Schlittler are throwing bullpen sessions on Sunday. The Yankees will name their official starter following those sessions.

“Aaron Boone said the Yankees will decide on their Game 1 starter later today,” Castillo said. “Sounds like it’s between Cam Schlittler and Max Fried. Both were scheduled to throw side sessions today.”

Aaron Boone said the Yankees will decide on their Game 1 starter later today. Sounds like it’s between Cam Schlittler and Max Fried. Both were scheduled to throw side sessions today. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) September 27, 2026

The Yankees could use Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon for Game 3 if the series reaches that point, or start one of them in the ALDS if New York advances to the best-of-five series.