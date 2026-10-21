Yankees Urged to Cut Ties With $15 Million Former All-Star

The New York Yankees will be looking to make some major moves this offseason. General manager Brian Cashman is expected to target players in several key roles. This includes bullpen help, a third baseman, a right-handed catcher, and a second baseman should Jazz Chisholm depart. Nevertheless, the Yankees also need to determine who their main designated hitter will be in 2027.

Giancarlo Stanton has typically been used in the role over the last few seasons. The veteran slugger, however, has battled various injuries in recent years. In fact, he has managed to play just 101 total games across the last two campaigns. Because of this, SNY’s Phillip Martinez is urging the Yankees to move on from the power hitter.

As the reporter points out, the New York Yankees would normally be fine with Stanton being their everyday DH. This, however, is assuming that the veteran is healthy and regularly in the lineup. Because he cannot remain fit, Martinez believes Cashman and Co. should either trade Stanton or cut him altogether. New York will find it very difficult to offload the star to another team, though.

“With a trade partner highly unlikely, the easiest solution is to cut Stanton and open up the spot for another bench hitter who can play the field,” writes Martinez. “It’s a tough decision involving a clubhouse leader, but it needs to be done.”

New York Yankees owe Giancarlo Stanton $15 Million for 2027 Season

The New York Yankees previously acquired Stanton from the Miami Marlins in 2017. At the time, the All-Star was a few seasons into his massive 13-year, $325 million contract with Miami. New York sent a few prospects the other way, while the Marlins agreed to eat some of the slugger’s salary. Because of this, the Yankees have to pay Stanton $15 million in 2027. It will be the star’s final year under contract.

Although paying a player not to feature for your team is far from ideal, New York has done it before. The New York Yankees previously cut D.J. LeMahieu in 2025 even though the club owed him $22 million. At the time, Cashman admitted the move was a difficult decision, but it “ultimately comes down to how this roster sits and what’s best.” The team also made a similar decision with Aaron Hicks in 2023.

New York has a Logjam at DH Moving Forward

Fitting Stanton into the current New York Yankees roster seems difficult looking ahead. Ben Rice made the most DH appearances of any New York hitter this season. Cashman and manager Aaron Boone would prefer to put the slugger at first base. Nevertheless, the budding star committed four errors in just 56 games in the role.

Aaron Judge is also expected to receive more playing time as a designated hitter in 2027. The former MVP struggled with injuries throughout the current campaign. In fact, he was limited to just 66 total appearances for New York in 2026. Judge will also turn 35 at the beginning of the 2027 season.

Stanton is not the only player on the verge of being cut by Cashman. The New York Yankees are also expected to non-tender Clarke Schmidt, Fernando Cruz, and Luis Gil. The pitchers are in arbitration, but the club is unlikely to come to terms with the trio.