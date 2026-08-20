Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Sends Strong Message on George Lombard Jr.

The New York Yankees won their third straight on Wednesday night, beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-3 at Camden Yards in a game that required late-inning resilience. The eighth inning produced the decisive sequence, with two runs crossing the plate on an infield single and a wild pitch.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. scored the insurance run on a heads-up sprint home. But the at-bat that started the rally belonged to someone else.

George Lombard Jr. beat out a grounder with the bases loaded to give the Yankees the lead. He finished the night with two RBIs, including a sacrifice fly earlier in the game. After the win, Chisholm had a lot to say about what the young shortstop is showing.

Chisholm Endorses the Rookie

Chisholm did not hold back when asked about Lombard’s impact.

“He’s 21 years old in the big leagues looking like a veteran at shortstop,” Chisholm said. “Making good plays, moving the right way. We’re all going to have slip ups every now and then. But he’s been really good out there.”

Chisholm said the foundation for his belief goes back to last year, when the two crossed paths during a rehab stint at Double-A Somerset.

“I saw him hit doubles and home runs in like two games that I was out there and the swing was just sick, man,” Chisholm said. “I just always knew he had a good swing.”

Lombard has carried that ability to the major league level. His approach at the plate has been steady since his arrival, and his defense at shortstop has given the Yankees a dimension they needed. Chisholm sees someone who belongs.

“Just seeing it in the big leagues, you just keep that consistency, which he has,” Chisholm said. “So I’m pretty proud of him.”

The Play That Sealed It

Chisholm’s own contribution in the eighth inning was just as significant. With the Yankees leading 4-3 after Lombard’s infield single, Chisholm stood on third base when Yennier Cano uncorked a pitch that got past catcher Yohel Pozo.

The ball stayed close to the plate. It did not matter. Chisholm was already moving.

He explained afterward that the coaching staff had prepared him for that exact scenario.

“My coach just told me, hey, be ready for a ball in the dirt, pass ball, and you got to go,” Chisholm said. “Because of the brick walls on the other side. So for me, I was just ready for any ball that ricocheted and be ready to go.”

Aaron Boone praised the awareness.

“It shows what an instinctive base runner Jazz is,” Boone said.

Final Word for the Yankees

Chisholm’s words about Lombard carried the weight of someone who has seen enough to know. The 21-year-old is not just filling a role. He is earning the respect of the players around him.

Lombard delivered the hit the Yankees needed. Chisholm turned preparation into the run that sealed it.

The pieces are young. The results are real.