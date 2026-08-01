New York Yankees Make Spencer Jones Decision Before Cubs Game

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs will be back at Wrigley Field for the second game of their series.

The Yankees will look to clinch a series victory after winning 2-0 on Friday afternoon.

Spencer Jones (who started in left field) finished with one home run.

New York Yankees Make Spencer Jones Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 8/1 Schuemann LF Goldschmidt 1B Rosario DH Domínguez RF Chisholm Jr. 2B Volpe SS Jones CF Sánchez C Caballero 3B Fried SP”

Jones has been moved to center field for Saturday’s game.

He is still batting 7th in the order.

The 25-year-old rookie comes into the night batting .236 with 21 hits, four home runs, 12 RBIs, eight runs and three stolen bases in 37 games.

He was picked in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Jones is a big time prospect for the Yankees to continue developing (or trade).

Social Media On Jones

Here’s what people have been saying about Jones recently:

@eyyankees: “Spencer Jones month by month progression: May: .167/.259/.167, 44.4 K%, 11.1 BB%, .209 wOBA, 29 wRC+ June: .225/.340/.468, 41.5 K%, 11.3 BB%, .352 wOBA, 128 wRC+ July: .278/.381/.611, 23.8 K%, 14.3 BB%, .421 wOBA, 176 wRC+ Looks more and more comfortable each time out!”

@YankeeReport_: “2016 Rookie Aaron Judge: 95 PA | 4 HR | .608 OPS | 44.2 K% | 62 wRC+ 2026 Rookie Spencer Jones: 101 PA | 4 HR | .743 OPS | 38.6 K% | 111 wRC+ Patience.”

@YankeeSource: “Spencer Jones since June 1st (74 PA) .262/.351/.508 4 2B, 4 HR, 9 BB, 27 K 142 wRC+ 12.2 BB% 36.5 K%”

Gary Phillips: “Spencer Jones has always been a talked about trade chip. Now that he’s producing in the majors, albeit over a limited sample, he’s all the more intriguing. Not just for prospective suitors, but also for a #Yankees team that desperately needs offense and help in the outfield.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 62-48 record in 110 games.

They are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.