New York Yankees Manager Ducks Commitment to Anthony Volpe Again

During the New York Yankees series, manager Aaron Boone indicated that Jose Caballero could be activated this Friday during the Yankees series against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are Caballero’s old team, but that piece of news draws speculation to Anthony Volpe’s status when Jose Caballero returns.

Talkin’ Yanks wrote via X (on May 19):

“Aaron Boone tells us that the hope is for Jose Caballero to be activated on Friday when he’s eligible. He said “We’ll see” when asked about Anthony Volpe staying up in the big leagues after Caballero returns”

One potential solution, if the Yankees want to keep Volpe on the big league team, could be to give him some reps at third base, as Ryan McMahon is struggling mightily.

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Aaron Boone Continues to Duck Anthony Volpe Commitment

Aaron Boone’s response to being asked if Anthony Volpe will stay with the MLB team should come as no surprise. When Volpe was struggling in the minors and rehabbing, Boone continuously answered questions with “we’ll see”, but it’s clear the Yankees are at a true crossroads with Volpe.

It’s no surprise that New York has started to struggle since Jose Caballero went down with injury, but can the losing stretch be pointed to Anthony Volpe’s performance?

It’s a small sample size, but over 13 at-bats with the Yankees this season, Volpe is hitting .308 with three RBI’s. His defense is still a bit shaky, but two of his four hits this season have been doubles, and he looks like he’s driving the ball well.

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What Should the Yankees Do with Anthony Volpe?

What should the Yankees do with Anthony Volpe? Manager Aaron Boone really is in a tough spot with this one, but the best guess is New York keeps Volpe on the MLB roster (because it makes no sense for him to be in Triple-A), and is Jose Caballero starts to struggle or comes down to earth, Boone can play it by ear on a day-to-day basis with who will start at shortstop.

At this point, as I mentioned, New York could try Volpe at third base, because what do they have to lose at this point?

If there’s seriously no role for Anthony Volpe on the big-league club, then Brian Cashman should just trade him, but after his offseason labrum surgery, it would be unfair not to give him an extended look this season, especially after a semi-solid start at the plate.

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