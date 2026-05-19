New York Yankees Predicted to ‘Let Go’ of Austin Wells

The New York Yankees opened up a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday and were able to pick up a 7-6 victory over their division foes.

One noticeable trend for the Yankees over the last couple of days is the absence of Austin Wells, who has been struggling, in the lineup. Wells acknowledged his struggles, but at this point, he could be hurting the team by being in the order, which could cause New York to make a rash decision. FanSided.com’s Chris Landers predicts that the Yankees will get rid of Austin Wells.

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Yankees Predicted to Get Rid of Austin Wells

In his article, Landers proposes that the Yankees must let go of Austin Wells to save their pennant chances. Well, that might not be entirely true, but here’s why the MLB writer thinks the Yankees might be better off without Wells:

“The value proposition with Wells was always that he’d be able to bring enough pop to the bottom of the lineup and add enough with his glove behind the plate to justify his status as an every-day player. Neither of those things are the case right now, and it’s killing the Yankees — just look at Sunday’s loss, in which Wells swung at the first pitch from Devin Williams (who had just walked Anthony Volpe) in the top of the 10th and promptly banged into an inning-ending double play.”

The thing is, the Yankees, if they did want to get rid of Austin Wells, would have to find some sort of replacement (like Via trade). New York’s current backup is JC Escarra, which isn’t exactly an upgrade, and Ben Rice will likely remain at first base for his career.

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Austin Wells This Season

In 110 at-bats this season, Austin Wells is hitting just .173 with five RBI, 11 hits, and an OPS+ of 57.

Those aren’t strong numbers, and Wells would have to do a lot just to bring himself back to being an average hitter. Wells slugged 21 home runs last season, which was by far a career best.

This is his fourth year in MLB, and over 935 career ABs, Wells has 41 home runs and 144 RBI.

So, while Landers predicts that the Yankees will let go of Austin Wells, he doesn’t indicate how that will happen. The most likely idea to let go of him is by trade, but Wells (even though he’s slumping bad) carries too much value to be released.

The Yankees could also consider optioning him down to Triple-A to help him work out some kinks in his swing and see some easier pitching.

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