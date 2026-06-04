New York Yankees Manager Drops Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees could use some right-handed hitting help if Aaron Judge is going to be missing from the lineup. As the Yankees finish up a series with the Cleveland Guardians, which New York hopes not to be swept, it’s exciting for what’s to come, as the Yanks have an upcoming series with the Boston Red Sox in Yankee Stadium for the first time this season.

As the Yankees await Giancarlo Stanton’s return, manager Aaron Boone dropped an update on Stanton’s status for the next couple of series as he continues to rehab a calf injury.

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Yankees Receive Giancarlo Stanton Update on Upcoming Road Trip

Giancarlo Stanton continues to be a focal point of the Yankees’ lineup, and yes, just like every large athlete in any professional sport, Stanton gets injured a fair amount.

On Thursday, however, manager Aaron Boone provided the news that Stanton won’t be activated next week when the Yankees head on the road.

Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch wrote (on Thursday):

“Giancarlo Stanton will take live BP again on Saturday, then continue ramping up running. Stanton won’t be activated during the next road trip, Aaron Boone said.”

Stanton recently started taking live at-bats, which is a notable development in the progression towards his return. He likely won’t need a rehab stint.

@RandyJMiller wrote: Giancarlo Stanton (calf, IL) had 3 ABs today vs. Angel Chivelli (shoulder, IL) today in live BP. Stanton had nothing but very weak groundballs to left side.

https://twitter.com/RandyJMiller/status/2062248147741544714

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Yankees Need Giancarlo Stanton Back Sooner Rather than Later

The Yankees will head on the road next week to Cleveland and Toronto. The Yanks are currently taking on the Guardians, so it will be a double up, two series in one week ordeal, and as always, a big series against the Blue Jays.

It’s an important stretch of baseball for New York, and it might need Giancarlo Stanton back ASAP if this Aaron Judge issue is seriously serious, which everyone knows would suppress the Yankees’ order.

Stanton is hitting .253 this season with three home runs and 14 RBI. Giancarlo Stanton has been sidelined since April 26 with a low-grade right calf strain.

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