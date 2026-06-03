Yankees Urged to Trade for Royals’ 6-Year MLB Reliever with Sub-2.00 ERA

The New York Yankees‘ biggest need remains bullpen help. With the MLB trade deadline just two months away, the speculation and rumors are starting to pour in, and players are starting to materialize into really attractive trade candidates.

One name to keep an eye on is Kansas City Royals‘ reliever Daniel Lynch IV, who has put together a very quality season, and could be on the Yankees’ radar as a bullpen addition this summer.

Recently, FanSided.com’s Chris Landers suggested that the Yankees should trade for Daniel Lynch IV as a part of his trade idea story that names ‘one trade every AL Wild Card contender” should make.

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Should the Yankees Target Daniel Lynch IV via Trade?

Here is the reasoning Landers gives as to why Daniel Lynch IV could be a good fit for the Yankees:

“Lynch has been sensational in relief for the Royals this year, and Cashman loves targeting guys who still have multiple years of team control remaining (he won’t be a free agent until after the 2028 season). Platoon splits are a bit of a concern here — Lynch has always been better against lefties than righties — but his changeup gives him a go-to option against opposite-handed batters, and he brings both an excellent K rate and an excellent ground-ball rate to the table.”

Landers paints a simple issue and fix for the Yankees’ bullpen, and indicates that Brian Cashman’s priority this deadline is very clear. New York has a dominant rotation that features a DEEP five pitchers (Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Cam Schlittler, and Will Warren) that make the group perhaps the best in MLB.

As for Daniel Lynch IV as a trade candidate, he’s had a stellar 2026 season so far and is quietly a very good MLB reliever in recent seasons.

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Daniel Lynch IV as an MLB Pitcher

Daniel Lynch has been in MLB for six seasons. He debuted with the Royals in 2021 as a starter and struggled pretty mightily after having an ERA above 5.00 in two seasons.

However, he made a change to the bullpen in the 2024 season and started to find success in his new role.

In 2024, Lynch IV posted an ERA of 3.32 in 43.1 innings. This season? Lynch IV has an earned rune average of 1.93 in 23.1 innings, and 27 strikeouts. He’s a southpaw reliever, and that’s something the Yankees could really use, a leverage southpaw to use against lefties.

This is one of those situations, too, where a solid left-handed reliever seems to be emerging as a trade candidate, and the Yankees are being linked to them. It’s a good opportunity to upgrade at a position of need for a player that shouldn’t cost too much.

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