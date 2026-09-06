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New York Yankees Manager Makes Bold Ben Rice Statement Amid Padres Series

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Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts at first base after his eighth inning two-run base hit against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York Yankees star Ben Rice has been on fire so far in the Yankees’ three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. In the first two games of the three-game set, Rice went 6-for-7 with a home run and two walks.

The Yankees lost the first game of the series 3-2 on Friday. New York won the second game 5-1 on Saturday. Game 3 is slated to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone commented on Rice’s hot streak.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Drops Bold Ben Rice Quote Amid Padres Series

New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 28: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 28, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“I told him, he’s doing his Tony Gwynn imitation,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch after the club’s 5-1 victory over the Padres on Saturday at Petco Park. “Watching him slash it all over the field, man, he keeps hitting it off the barrel – line to line, it feels like.”

Being compared to Tony Gwynn is quite the honor. Gwynn, who sadly passed away in 2014, is a Hall of Famer who won eight batting titles and seven Silver Slugger awards throughout his career.

Texas Rangers vs San Diego Padres
GettyTony Gwynn #19, Outfielder of the San Diego Padres at bat during the Major League Baseball Inter League game against the Texas Rangers on 31st August 1997 at Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, California, United States. The Padres won the game 5 – 3. (Photo by Harry How/Allsport/Getty Images)

Gwynn also earned 15 All-Star Game nods and five Gold Gloves throughout his career.

In 20 seasons with the Padres, Gwynn posted 69.2 bWAR and a .338/.388/.459 slash line.

Looking at Ben Rice This Season

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 31: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts to his pop fly out during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Rice, 27, has broken out as one of the Yankees’ best hitters this season, slashing .261/.355/.528 with 36 home runs and 88 RBI over 136 games.

Rice represented the Yankees in this year’s All-Star Game and competed in the Home Run Derby.

New York Yankees
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 16: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the tenth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

This year, Rice has been a first baseman and a designated hitter for the Yankees. He has played catcher in the past, but hasn’t recorded an inning at the position this year.

Rice began seeing even more time at DH after the Yankees acquired first baseman Luis Garcia from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline.

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring on a 2-RBI double hit by Spencer Jones #78 (not pictured) during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Rice made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2024. He had a rough rookie season, posting a .612 OPS over 50 games.

Last year, Rice posted a strong .836 OPS over 138 games. The first baseman has posted 4.9 bWAR over his short MLB career.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Manager Makes Bold Ben Rice Statement Amid Padres Series

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