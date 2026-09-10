New York Yankees Manager Makes Honest George Lombard Jr. Statement

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees beat the Colorado Rockies by a score of 6-1.

They have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep on Thursday night (in the Bronx).

Rookie George Lombard Jr. hit a grand slam during Wednesday’s victory.

Boone Makes Honest George Lombard Jr. Statement

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Lombard Jr. when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “It’s a little over a month now that Lombard has been here. Come up with a lot of fanfare, fast start, had the errors there for a while, gets hurt, comes back. What’s really stood out when you’ve watched him on and off the field this last month?”

Boone: “I think just his maturity. Physical kid, talented. I think he’s going to be a really good player in this league for a long time. But right now it’s just his maturity. Doesn’t seem to speed up for him. He handles success and failures within the game, which you’re always going to have every single night, just maturely. But a really good athlete that does a lot of things in the field that can help you win. So I’ve been really pleased. And he’s fit into the room seamlessly. I feel like he’s found his rhythm. He’s found his routine. And he’s obviously right in the middle of what we’re doing.”

Lombard Jr. was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

The 21-year-old made his MLB debut last month.

He is currently batting .240 with 23 hits, three home runs, 11 RBIs, 14 runs and one stolen base in his first 28 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 83-62 record in 145 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games.

After one more game with the Rockies, the Yankees will host the New York Mets on Friday.