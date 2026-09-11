New York Yankees Manager Makes Max Fried Statement Amid Shaky Start

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

Max Fried got the start.

While he only let up one run with seven strikeouts, he threw 80 pitches in just 3.1 innings.

New York Yankees Manager Makes Max Fried Statement

After the game, manager Aaron Boone was asked about Max Fried (via YES Network).

Reporter: “With Fried coming out when he did, is that just a matter of him still building up, or is there anything doing there?”

Boone: “No. We were going to go 75, 80-ish tonight with him. Thought he threw the ball well. A lot of swing and miss. A lot of big deep counts though. Obviously a high pitch count for him at that point in the game. Just some long at-bats. So I was going to give him those two hitters potentially and that was it.”

Reporter: “Not just tonight with Max, but the three starts since he’s been back. How are you feeling about how he’s looking and if he looks like the Max you know?

Boone: “I thought his last start was outstanding. Last start he threw around 70 pitches, and he was really sharp and got deeper into the game. Tonight was a bit of a grind, but he still ends up with six or seven punchouts, so he had the swing and miss going. I think he was just kind of in and out of his delivery a little bit. When he was trying to add or reach for it, he’d kind of spray one. And he was doing that a little bit, and that’s why there were some deep counts, too.”