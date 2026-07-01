New York Yankees Must Consider Trade for Rockies’ $51 Million Pitcher

The New York Yankees have lost six straight MLB games, and with the MLB trade deadline right around the corner, it’s time to seriously start thinking about what potential moves Brian Cashman can make to better set this Yankees squad up for a deep playoff run.

One name that has continued to emerge in trade talks is Colorado Rockies reliever Antonio Senzatela. The Yankees are thought to be targeting bullpen support, and Senzatela, who is enjoying a solid first season as a reliever, could be the cure for New York.

MLBTradeRumors.com recently listed Antonio Senzatela as the 9th ‘top trade candidate’ available this trade cycle, which indicates he will almost certainly be on the move, and might hold a cheap-ish price tag. The Yankees must consider a trade for Senzatela.

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Yankees Stand Out as Logical Destination for Antonio Senzatela

The New York Yankees stand out as an obvious trade destination for the Rockies pitcher, who is in the last year of a five-year, $50.5 million contract.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco provided some insight on why things have worked for Senzatela this season:

“Senzatela isn’t the most exciting name, but he’s performing well and a near lock to move. The veteran righty battled injuries and was simply ineffective for most of the past few seasons working out of the Colorado rotation. The Rockies moved him to the bullpen late last season. Senzatela’s average fastball has jumped two mph and he’s added a cutter that now serves as his best secondary pitch. He’s alternating between single-inning stints in high leverage and multiple innings earlier in an appearance.”

Antonio Senzatela currently has an ERA of 3.07 across 25 appearances and 44 innings pitched this season. Those numbers are even more impressive when you consider he pitches at Coors Field.

The Rockies are going to be obvious sellers this August, and Senzatela is perhaps their best trade chip.

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What Could the Yankees Give Up to Acquire Senzatela?

The next question becomes what the Yankees would have to give the Colorado Rockies for Antonio Senzatela?

Given the fact that he’s unlikely to resign with the Rockies after this season, the price tag for Senzatela shouldn’t be very high. The Yankees could probably acquire him by surrendering one top-25 prospect, or at most, two top-25 names in New York’s pipeline.

The Yankees figure to be a team to let go of some prospects this summer, and the Rockies, who are in a clear rebuild mode, could be the beneficiaries of that development.

However, regardless if the Yankees do (or don’t) end up acquiring Antonio Senzatela, New York needs to make some sort of trade for a reliever this summer, as the bullpen is becoming a glaring issue.

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