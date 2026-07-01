Atlanta Braves Proposed Trade for Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Revealed

The Atlanta Braves are reeling right now.

The division lead has been cut down to just 2.5 games after the Braves lost again on Tuesday evening, and it was yet another example of how the Braves need to target a starting pitcher via trade.

If the Braves truly want to compete in the National League, it almost feels like they must add Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

What could a potential trade package between the Braves and Tigers look like for Skubal?

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Atlanta Braves Trade Package for Tarik Skubal

Recently, MLBTradeRumors.com revealed its list of top trade candidates for the 2026 season, and to no surprise, Tarik Skubal tops the list of players who could be traded this summer:

“Skubal is easily the best player in the upcoming free agent class. The two-time defending AL Cy Young winner has made a remarkably quick return from surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow, seemingly pioneering the less invasive NanoNeedle procedure in the process. His fastball averaged 97.9 mph in his first game back, a tick above where he’d been working in April. He has a 3.32 ERA with a 28.2% strikeout rate over 59 2/3 innings.”

Adding a player like Tarik Skubal will immediately make any MLB team better, and the Atlanta Braves have emerged as a dark horse suitor for the 2X CY Young winner.

Here is a potential trade package the Braves could offer the Tigers for Skubal.

Atlanta should consider a trade haul that includes prospects Owen Murphy, Alex Lodise, and Conor Essenburg.

That’s three of Atlanta’s top-15 prospects for a possible rental addition in Tarik Skubal, and that proposed trade doesn’t offload one of the Braves’ beloved pitching prospects (JR Ritchie, Cam Caminiti)

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What Will the Braves Do at the Trade Deadline?

Rumors and speculation are sweeping across the MLB landscape right now, but as the MLB trade deadline approaches, team-specific needs are really starting to surface, and for the Atlanta Braves, acquiring another rotation arm must be in store.

On top of targeting another starter, Atlanta could also use another infielder, as shortstop has been a bit of an issue for the Braves if Mauricio Dubon isn’t playing up the middle, and Austin Riley has struggled so much at the plate this season.

However, it will ultimately be up to GM Alex Anthopoulos, who is the ultimate decision maker.

Anthopoulos has indicated that the Braves will certainly take part in trade discussions, but who knows how much substance his comments actually have.

Either way, the Braves are in free fall right now, and a spot in the MLB playoffs may be in jeopardy. Not saying the team needs to act fast, but Atlanta should be willing to part ways with prospects if it means acquiring a top pitcher on the trade block this summer.

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