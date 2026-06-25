New York Yankees Projected Trade Haul for Tarik Skubal Offloads Spencer Jones

It might not be the best time to be curating this after Tarik Skubal just allowed four runs and three home runs in his potential ‘try out’ to the New York Yankees. Skubal doesn’t need to try out for any team, but there has been speculation and rumors surrounding his trade status, and with just over a month until MLB’s trade deadline, there’s really only a handful of teams that can actually afford his rental services, the Yankees may be one of them.

So, what would a Tarik Skubal trade cost? A few different MLB insiders have tried to report how many players/prospects it would cost for Skubal’s rental services, but that’s, of couse, all subjective.

However, recently, Fansided.com writer Mark Powell proposed a Yankees-Tigers trade package that could be strong enough to land Tarik Skubal in Pinstripes.

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Yankees Trade Package for Tarik Skubal

Here is what Powell proposes as a trade package that could be strong enough for Skubal:

RHP. Elmer Rodriguez. OF, Spencer Jones, LHP, Kyle Carr

That’s three top prospects in the Yankees’ farm system. Spencer Jones should be breaking out of his contract status soon, but has struggled in some of his MLB opportunities this season, and his swing and miss rate is still very concerning.

No reports suggest who or who not the Yankees want to move on from, but you have to think some of these organizational pieces are trade chips of some sort. As for if Skubal himself will actually be dealt, it would be the best move for the Detroit Tigers, who continue to slide in the standings pretty much every day. I get that the American League is ‘weak’, but at some point, you have to accept your fate as a selling team.

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Tarik Skubal Would Be Top Trade Candidate

It’s obvious, but Tarik Skubal stands out as the top trade candidate in MLB, and if the Tigers start fielding offers for him, it will take the strongest package, and there are only a select few teams across the league who can truly afford him + are World Series contenders (Dodgers, Phillies, Blue Jays, Yanks).

As for Skubal this season, he missed about a month with an elbow issue, but he’s back now, and his most recent start was one of his worst in the past two seasons.

Skubal’s ERA sits at 3.32 with 66 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.99.

It’s still semi-early in the trade cycle, but candidates are starting to materialize across the league, and while the Yankees’ starting rotation is already extremely strong, letting Skubal get traded to another contender might be an inadvertent way for the Yankees to blow their World Series aspirations this season.

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