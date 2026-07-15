New York Yankees Proposed Trade for Rockies’ Antonio Senzatela Revealed

One MLB pitcher that should be on the forefront of New York Yankees executive Brian Cashman’s mind this trade deadline cycle is Colorado Rockies reliever Antonio Senzatela, who is quietly putting together a great season, and could really aid in New York’s search for bullpen support.

PinstripeAlley.com’s Nick Power recently wrote (about Senzatela being a top trade candidate for the Yankees):

“Given their roster construction, it’s more likely the Yankees will target one of Colorado’s relievers. Longtime starter Antonio Senzatela has been a revelation in his first year pitching out of the bullpen, posting a 3.07 ERA and 160 ERA+ in 44 innings. Taking advantage of shorter outings, his fastball is up two ticks. Senzatela’s also transformed his cutter from an afterthought into his secondary pitch, to great effect (opponents are hitting .196 against it). The 31-year-old will be a free agent after this season and is a virtual lock to be moved.”

The Rockies have a plethora of tradeable assets, but Antonio Senzatela, as Power notes, feels like a guaranteed bet to be traded. He’s on the last year of a five-year, $51 million contract, and could fetch a decent prospect in return.

So, what could a trade between the Yankees and Rockies look like for Senzatela?

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Looking at a Potential Trade Between the Yankees and Rockies for Antonio Senzatela

Antonio Senzatela is now a reliever, and he’s been a high-leverage option for the Rockies this season, who are certainly going to be sellers this summer. While the likes of catcher Hunter Goodman and outfielder Mickey Moniak may be off limits, Senzatela stands out as a perfect rental addition for the Yankees.

He currently has an ERA of 3.31 over 49 innings pitched, but the impressive part is that he pitches in Coors Field, which is extremely hard for pitchers like Senzatela, who don’t necessarily have overpowering stuff.

So, here’s a fairly proposed trade idea between the Rockies and Yankees:

Yankees receive: RHP Antonio Senzatela

Rockies receive: prospects Henry LaLane (#14) and Jace Avina

Given the fact that Senzatela might actually be a relatively hot commodity, New York will have to throw in two prospects for him, but in the same breath, LaLane and Avina aren’t in the top-10 of the Yankees’ pipeline, which makes them fairly expendable.

Remember, the Yankees have World Series aspirations this season, so some of their prospects have to be expendable if they want to make additions.

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What Are the Yankees’ Trade Deadline Plans?

The New York Yankees trade deadline plans remain the same: Acquire bullpen help and another catcher.

However, New York may also be targeting another infielder to help with depth.

Some players the Yankees have been linked to include: Antonio Senzatela, Luis Arraez, Pete Fairbanks, Ryan Jeffers, Jonah Heim, and JoJo Romero.

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