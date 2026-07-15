New York Yankees Receive Bold Aaron Judge Prediction During All-Star Break

The New York Yankees have been without their superstar outfielder, Aaron Judge, since late May, and it’s starting to show. The Yanks are still a few games back of the Rays in the AL East, and there should be a notable update on Judge any day now, as it was previously reported that he would be going for further imaging during the All-Star break to get a clearer picture of his fractured rib, and his return timeline.

Be on the lookout for that update on Heavy.com, but since the second-half of the 2026 MLB season is about to open up, there have been some bold predictions being tossed around, and a recent one by CBSSports.com writer Mike Axisa features Aaron Judge.

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Aaron Judge Predicted to Return in September, Club Several Home Runs

Recently, Mike Axisa revealed five bold predictions before the second half of the season opens up, and one of them features Aaron Judge:

“Aaron Judge will return on Sept. 1 and lead MLB in home runs the rest of the way”

This was the headline of the bold prediction, and here is what Axisa wrote below it:

“The Yankees are 18-19 and averaging only 4.24 runs per game (22nd in MLB) since Aaron Judge last played on May 31. Judge will have imaging this week to check on his fractured rib, and last week, general manager Brian Cashman said the hope is that those tests show enough healing that Judge can increase his workouts. They don’t expect him to get the all-clear to ramp up full baseball activities.”

The reason it’s such a bold prediction is that the status of Aaron Judge remains unknown, and he hasn’t done any baseball activities since fracturing his rib. There’s certainly reason to believe that Judge is at least a month away from return (at minimum), and that’s assuming the further imaging on his rib doesn’t show any more damage.

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Aaron Judge This Season

It’s a small sample size, but it’s very easy to tell why the Yankees have missed superstar Aaron Judge so much this season, as any MLB lineup would.

Across 59 games played, Judge has 17 home runs this season, 38 RBI, and an OPS+ of 151. He tried to play through the rib injury for a little bit, but the pain must have been unbearable if it caused the Yankees’ 3X MVP to miss this much time.

Judge has also batted .248 this year with 10 doubles, 43 runs scored, and has slugged .533 in just 214 at-bats.

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