New York Yankees Released Player That Is Having Historic Start To MLB Season

On Sunday, the New York Yankees lost to the New York Mets by a score of 7-6.

Their bullpen struggles continued, as they blew a 6-3 lead in the 9th inning.

The Yankees went just 2-7 on their nine-game road trip.

Yankees Released Player That Is Having Historic Start

With the Yankees struggling, it’s worth noting that they had Rico Garcia on their roster for one game last season.

After a rough outing on July 18, 2025, he was quickly designated for assignment (and claimed by the New York Mets).

At the same time that the Yankees are having troubles with their bullpen, Garcia is off to a historic start to the 2026 MLB season.

He is currently 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA in 21 games.

Jake Rill of MLB.com wrote (on Sunday): “Nationals‘ Luis García Jr. hits a 1-out double in the bottom of the 9th inning. That’s only the 2nd hit allowed by Orioles RHP Rico Garcia this season, and it was his 66th batter faced.”

Social Media Reacts To Garcia’s Historic Start To 2026

Here’s what people have been saying about Garcia this season:

@DanClarkSports (on May 17): “Rico Garcia is having a truly historic season, yet the mainstream MLB media has hardly mentioned his name…”

Brendan Mortensen (on May 17): “(Rico Garcia’s 1 hit allowed in 19 innings is the fewest through 19 innings since this dude nicknamed the Piano Mover in 1910)”

@ZFARM_ (on May 11): “Rico Garcia in 2026 0.47 ERA 3rd in the MLB 0.42 WHIP 1st in the MLB .018 BAA 1st in the MLB .195 OPSA 1st in the MLB The best reliever in Major League Baseball resides in Baltimore”

Jacob Calvin Meyer (on April 14): “Orioles reliever Rico Garcia has thrown a no-hitter across his first nine appearances this season: 9 innings 0 hits 0 runs 3 walks 10 strikeouts Incredible.”

Garcia’s MLB Career