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New York Yankees Released Player That Is Having Historic Start To MLB Season

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 18: Rico Garcia #50 of the New York Yankees pitches in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees lost to the New York Mets by a score of 7-6.

Their bullpen struggles continued, as they blew a 6-3 lead in the 9th inning.

The Yankees went just 2-7 on their nine-game road trip.

Yankees Released Player That Is Having Historic Start

GettyRico Garcia #50 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts in the eighth inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on April 6, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

With the Yankees struggling, it’s worth noting that they had Rico Garcia on their roster for one game last season.

After a rough outing on July 18, 2025, he was quickly designated for assignment (and claimed by the New York Mets).

At the same time that the Yankees are having troubles with their bullpen, Garcia is off to a historic start to the 2026 MLB season.

He is currently 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA in 21 games.

Jake Rill of MLB.com wrote (on Sunday): “NationalsLuis García Jr. hits a 1-out double in the bottom of the 9th inning. That’s only the 2nd hit allowed by Orioles RHP Rico Garcia this season, and it was his 66th batter faced.”

Social Media Reacts To Garcia’s Historic Start To 2026

GettyRico Garcia #50 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after getting out of the 6th inning during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s what people have been saying about Garcia this season:

@DanClarkSports (on May 17): “Rico Garcia is having a truly historic season, yet the mainstream MLB media has hardly mentioned his name…”

Brendan Mortensen (on May 17): “(Rico Garcia’s 1 hit allowed in 19 innings is the fewest through 19 innings since this dude nicknamed the Piano Mover in 1910)”

@ZFARM_ (on May 11): “Rico Garcia in 2026 0.47 ERA 3rd in the MLB 0.42 WHIP 1st in the MLB .018 BAA 1st in the MLB .195 OPSA 1st in the MLB The best reliever in Major League Baseball resides in Baltimore”

Jacob Calvin Meyer (on April 14): “Orioles reliever Rico Garcia has thrown a no-hitter across his first nine appearances this season: 9 innings 0 hits 0 runs 3 walks 10 strikeouts Incredible.”

Garcia’s MLB Career

GettyRico Garcia #50 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on May 17, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Released Player That Is Having Historic Start To MLB Season

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