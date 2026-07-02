New York Yankees Should Consider Trade for Astros’ Intriguing 25-Year-Old Reliever

The New York Yankees will certainly be aggressive this MLB trade deadline, and perhaps their biggest need is bullpen support.

Well, a new trade candidate has reportedly emerged on the trade block, and it’s Houston Astros‘ reliever, AJ Blubaugh. Reports surfaced on Thursday (7/2) that the Astros have been fielding calls on their 25-year-old reliever AJ Blubaugh, who is enjoying a strong season thus far. The Yankees should consider trading for Blubaugh, as the Stros are looking for farm system help, which New York can provide.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams hit the recent reports and wrote:

“Houston general manager Dana Brown has fielded interest in Blubaugh and other relievers as he looks to walk a fine line; the ‘Stros have played much better since a disastrous April, and Brown at this point surely plans to approach the deadline as a buyer. However, the Astros have one of baseball’s worst farm systems, so clubs peddling win-now pieces are understandably looking at controllable big leagues like Blubaugh as an alternative.”

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AJ Blubaugh This Season….

AJ Blubaugh has pitched in parts of two seasons with the Houston Astros.

He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Stros.

Over 56.1 innings pitched this season, Blubaugh has an ERA of 3.36 out of the Houston bullpen with 53 strikeouts to go along with.

In 2025, Blubaugh’s first taste of MLB, he posted an ERA of 1.69 over 32 innings.

The Yankees would likely have to offer a pair of top-20 prospects for the Astros 25 y/o pitcher, but it’s a deal worth making, because the Yankees’ bullpen has been especially bad over the last few weeks.

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Yankees Trade Deadline Plans

The New York Yankees trade deadline plans remain the same. Their two biggest items of need are bullpen support and a backup catcher.

However, with the team’s recent struggles, it may be wise for Brian Cashman to target another infielder as well.

There have been several reports that the Yankees will ‘not remain quiet’ this summer in terms of trades, which seems obvious. Last year, the Yankees acquired David Bednar and Camilo Doval, which seemed like good moves on the surface, but they have both been ineffective this season.

Keep an eye on the New York Yankees as trade discussions and rumors start to materialize over the month of July.

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