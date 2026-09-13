New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Bold Ben Rice Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the New York Mets (at home) in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 2-0 to take two out of three games in the series.

Ben Rice finished with one home run and two walks.

Yankees Star Aaron Judge Makes Ben Rice Statement

After the game, Aaron Judge was asked about Rice when he met with the media (via YES Network).

Reporter: “What have you thought about Ben in the leadoff spot?”

Judge: “I love it. He’s great at-bats. He can pop a homer like he did to start off the game for us, or he’s going to give you a nine, 10-pitch at-bat. And when he’s leading off like that, I want him getting the most at-bats. It’s just fun to see him develop this whole year. From going to be a four-hitter, three-hitter, two-hitter, leadoff guy for us, a catcher, a first baseman, DH, and just any role that he’s been put in, he’s excelled. And I love having him in front of me.”

Social Media On Rice

Here’s what people were saying about Rice:

Jorge Castillo: “Ben Rice is two home runs away from becoming the sixth homegrown player to ever hit 40 home runs in a season for the Yankees.”

Ryan Garcia: “Ben Rice has evolved into a premiere power hitting first baseman. 38 HRs (t-4th) 145 wRC+ (7th) .529 SLG% (5th)”

Just Baseball: “Ben Rice hits his 3rd homer in 4 games to put the Yankees on top early! He’s up to 38 HR and 90 RBI 🗽”

Bryan Hoch: “Ben Rice leads off with his 38th home run of the season. Yankees lead the Mets, 1-0. It’s Rice’s 3rd career leadoff HR, first this season.”

Anthony DiComo: “This Ben Rice leadoff homer against Christian Scott would have only gone out of six Major League stadiums. Unfortunately for Scott, Yankee Stadium is one of them.”