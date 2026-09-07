New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Gerrit Cole Statement

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres finished their three-game series in California.

The Yankees lost by a score of 4-3 (and dropped two out of three games in the series).

Gerrit Cole pitched 7.0 innings (and let up four earned runs).

Spencer Jones Makes Gerrit Cole Statement

After the game, Spencer Jones was asked about Cole when he met with the media (h/t YES Network).

Reporter: “Gerrit has been so good since coming off the IL. You’re almost taken aback when you see him give up three straight home runs to start this one?”

Jones: “Yeah. It obviously happened quick in the first inning, but I didn’t think we were out of it for a second, because Gerrit went out there and he did his job for the rest of the game. And pitched really well and gave us a chance… We just didn’t come through today.”

Looking At Cole

Cole is in the middle of his 13th season in the MLB (and his 6th pitching for the Yankees).

Right now, the six-time All-Star is 8-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 19 starts this year.

He has also spent time with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Looking At Jones

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his rookie season.

Right now, the former Vanderbilt star is batting .246 with 49 hits, nine home runs, 31 RBIs, 29 runs and nine stolen bases in his first 70 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong season with an 81-62 record in 143 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They will have the day off on Monday.