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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Gerrit Cole Statement

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees walks across the field before Game One of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres finished their three-game series in California.

The Yankees lost by a score of 4-3 (and dropped two out of three games in the series).

Gerrit Cole pitched 7.0 innings (and let up four earned runs).

 Spencer Jones Makes Gerrit Cole Statement

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Petco Park on September 06, 2026 in San Diego, California.

After the game, Spencer Jones was asked about Cole when he met with the media (h/t YES Network).

Reporter: “Gerrit has been so good since coming off the IL. You’re almost taken aback when you see him give up three straight home runs to start this one?”

Jones: “Yeah. It obviously happened quick in the first inning, but I didn’t think we were out of it for a second, because Gerrit went out there and he did his job for the rest of the game. And pitched really well and gave us a chance… We just didn’t come through today.”

Looking At Cole

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park on September 06, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Cole is in the middle of his 13th season in the MLB (and his 6th pitching for the Yankees).

Right now, the six-time All-Star is 8-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 19 starts this year.

He has also spent time with the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Looking At Jones

GettySpencer Jones #78 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Jones was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his rookie season.

Right now, the former Vanderbilt star is batting .246 with 49 hits, nine home runs, 31 RBIs, 29 runs and nine stolen bases in his first 70 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates scoring with Jasson Dominguez in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 06, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Yankees are in the middle of a very strong season with an 81-62 record in 143 games, which has them as the second-place team in the American League East.

They will have the day off on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Spencer Jones Makes Gerrit Cole Statement

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