Yankees Trade Rumors: Is Volpe A Must Trade? Top Prospect Could Be Dealt, Interest In $38M Catcher

Errors, injuries, and prospects. Three of the New York Yankees biggest storylines heading into the deadline.

Yankees beat writer Bryan Hoch, lists four positions the front office needs to target ahead of the deadline. Catcher, outfield, bullpen arms, and starting pitching.

What has transitioned from top priority earlier this season, a starting pitcher isn’t one of the Yankees biggest needs. As much as it would be nice landing someone like Tarik Skubal, the Yankees have been struggling find a shoe that fits behind the plate.

The recent injury of outfielder Cody Bellinger has opened up a new direction for the Yankees to head down at the deadline; meaning one of their top prospects are likely to be used as bait.

For Anthony Volpe’s entire MLB career, the 25-year-old has been making headlines. Some good, some bad. Volpe’s recent string of errors has caused for frustration amongst the Yankees front office, which could mean he says goodbye.

Are the New York Yankees Finally Going to Part Ways With Anthony Volpe?

Former New York Yankees no. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe, has had a series of ups in downs while wearing pinstripes. His rookie year, Volpe received Gold Glove honors and was the first Yankees shortstop to receive it since Derek Jeter.

However, Volpe’s defense has caused for a lot of negative discourse, including a costly drop with two outs in the bottom of the ninth against the Chicago White Sox. He has a 0.5 dWAR and is slashing .248/.335/.333 on the offensive side of things.

Yahoo Sports writer TJ French, lists Volpe as a low value trade, but pairing him with a few prospects could make for an enticing package to grab a top contender.

“Looking at Anthony Volpe’s trade value, he may not carry much value, but as noted, the Yanks could use him in a package deal with a pair of prospects to help land a dominant player to help in pursuit of an AL Pennant,” French wrote of Volpe.

With the emergence of Yankees no. 1 overall prospect George Lombard Jr., Volpe’s place in the Bronx is starting to thin.

MLB writer of ESM Ryan Garcia, confirms that Volpe drew trade interest from rival clubs last season, now that his has improved, they might still be able to use him as trade bait.

Anthony Volpe drew trade interest from some rival clubs last deadline, sources tell ESM. Given his improved defensive data from last season, it's likely he'd carry some value on the market again. Perhaps a change of scenery is best for both sides. More in the piece below. https://t.co/oh63P1O9NT — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) July 9, 2026

MLB insider Jim Bowden, believes that a trade package involving Volpe and relief pitcher Camilo Doval in exchange for Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, is something both organizations would agree on.

Yankees Inquiring About Baltimore Orioles Catcher Adley Rutschman

General manager Brian Cashman deemed the New York Yankees catcher situation as an “issue.” Since then, there have been many talks about which catcher the Yankees are looking to bring over to the Bronx.

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, is at the top of many teams lists as the deadline rolls around. MLB insider Jon Heyman claims that a Goodman trade would be somewhere below a 50-50 exchange.

One of the most talked about trade ideas is for Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, yet there are some conflicting reports from both Heyman and Jeff Passan.

“Twins say they are looking to improve the team after walkoff win gets them to .500, 1/2 game back in the AL wild card race,” Heyman said on July 28. “So they’re buyers. Which means Joe Ryan and Ryan Jeffers aren’t going anywhere.”

Passan explains that a trade between the Yankees and Twins for Jeffers feels almost “preordained.”

Amongst also this noise, the Yankees are eyeing division rival Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. Rutschman is currently on a one-year, $7.25 million contract bring his MLB earnings to roughly $38 million.

“Yankees are among many teams to check on 3-time All-Star/switch-hitting catcher Adley Rutschman,” Heyman wrote on X. “NYY is casting a wide net for catching need. Ryan Jeffers, pending free agent, seemed logical but Twins suggest they’re a buyer now. Tyler Stephenson, others are on NYY list.”

On July 31, Orioles’ president of baseball ops Mike Elias, says that they are “open-minded” at the idea of trading Rutschman.

“We love Adley and having him as long as we can,” Elias said, per Orioles beat writer Jacob Calvin Meyer. But we have to be pretty open-minded in these talks. But Adley is one of the best things we have going for us.”

Rutschamn is having a down year for the former first overall pick, slashing .251/.331/.433, which is higher than both Austin Wells and Ali Sánchez.

Top Yankees Prospect Expected to Be Dealt in Trade For Outfielder Amid Bellinger Injury

After winning MVP of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, Cody Bellinger hit the IL for a hamstring injury that has him sidelined for 4-8 weeks. That was the last thing the Yankees needed with an already banged up roster that includes captain Aaron Judge.

No. 7 Yankee prospect Spencer Jones is on his second promotion this season, and has fallen victim to trade bait rumors.

MLB insiders Joel Sherman and Francys Romero list Jones and Jasson Domínguez as key trade pieces ahead of this deadline.

The Yankees are looking for a right-handed bat to replace Giancarlo Stanton and Judge, who both do not have definitive injury return timelines.