New York Yankees Trade Prediction Offloads Anthony Volpe for Rays’ 7-Year MLB Reliever

Intradivision trade rarely transpire in MLB, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility, especially with the Tampa Bay Rays.

A trade prediction by Heavy Sports proposes that the New York Yankees offload shortstop Anthony Volpe to the Rays in exchange for seven-year MLB reliever Garrett Cleavinger in a deal that could potentially benefit both sides. Volpe has received some opportunities at shortstop in the absence of Jose Caballero, and the Yankees have all of a sudden dropped out of first place in the American League East.

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Will the Yankees Trade Anthony Volpe?

It’s a very small sample size, but in seven plate appearances this season, Anthony Volpe has not recorded a hit. He isn’t exactly lighting it up in Triple-A either, which puts New York at a real crossroads. Manager Aaron Boone sounds reluctant when talking about Volpe, and despite the Yankees’ early-season success, Anthony Volpe remains a steady storyline after many developments.

Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller believes that the Yankees will be ‘buying’ bullpen arms at the MLB trade deadline this summer:

“The bullpen, however, has been a bit messier, specifically two of the relievers the Yankees traded for last summer, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird. David Bednar has been solid enough at closer, but they would greatly benefit from a “set-up man who can close on occasion,” like the good old days of Dellin Betances passing the baton to Andrew Miller and/or Aroldis Chapman.”

Conversely, Miller proposes that the Rays need to target some middle-infield help to help with their offensive production. It’s become very obvious that a change of scenery will benefit both the Yankees and Anthony Volpe’s individual development.

The Tampa Bay Rays likely might not want to move on from Garrett Cleavinger, but the Rays have a knack for dumping players for other MLB players that end up panning out. That’s not to say Anthony Volpe hasn’t necessarily panned out, but a uniform change could get him back on the right track.

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Garrett Cleavinger Is a Quality Southpaw Reliever

As Yankees fans should know from watching many Yankees-Rays games since 2022, Garrett Cleavinger is a quality left-handed reliever, and the Yankees have already been linked to lefty relievers like Steven Okert, Matt Strahm, and JoJo Romero.

Over 199 total appearances in his seven-year MLB career, he holds a 3.21 ERA with 231 strikeouts.

This season, he’s been limited to just seven innings and has surrendered three earned runs and has issued five walks.

As for Anthony Volpe, unless he really turns around his performance at the plate (and in the field), his name will continuously be featured on the trade block.

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