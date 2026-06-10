Yankees Fans Fume at Spencer Jones Decision Before Guardians Game

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has opted to bench Spencer Jones for a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on June 10. The move comes after the star slugger hit his first career Major League Baseball home run the day before. It is safe to say that the fans are not happy with the decision.

At the moment, the most liked response to the Yankees’ starting lineup on Wednesday was criticizing Jones’ benching. The rookie outfielder was recently called up to help replace injured superstar Aaron Judge. The three-time American League MVP landed on the injured list due to a rib issue. Jones is currently rated as the sixth-best prospect in New York’s organization.

Boone almost certainly opted to bench the 6’7″ outfielder due to the pitching matchup on June 10. Cleveland is starting the game with southpaw Parker Messick on the mound. Jones, a left-handed hitter, has only had five at-bats against lefties in 2026. In these limited opportunities, the slugger has failed to record a hit and has struck out three times.

Messick, on the other hand, is emerging as one of the top southpaws in the American League. He currently has an impressive 2.40 ERA and 1.06 WHIP on the season. However, the pitcher actually has a slightly higher opposing batting average against left-handed hitters in 2026. With Jones riding the pine, utility man Jose Caballero will start Wednesday’s game in right field.

Spencer Jones Decision Also Annoys New York Yankees Fans for Corresponding Move

Boone’s lineup alternation involving Jones/Caballero also annoys New York Yankees fans for another reason. Deploying Caballero in the outfield keeps Anthony Volpe at shortstop. Many Yankees supporters are growing increasingly frustrated with Volpe’s play. So far this season, the former Gold Glove winner is slashing just .190/.301/.286 in 19 games.

Volpe’s recent at-bat against Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman received plenty of negative attention. While facing the future Hall of Famer is tough for any batter, Volpe stared at three consecutive fastballs down the middle of the plate. The shortstop has managed to record just one hit, a single, in his last 20 at-bats.

Yankees fans are also unhappy with Volpe’s play in the field. After leading all American League shortstops in errors in 2025, he recently misplayed a ground ball against the Guardians on June 9. Although he was somehow not given an error on the play, infielders will say that they should have made the play. Cleveland scored a run on the play, but New York eventually came out on top by a score of 3-2.

Jones Likely to Mostly Face Righties with New York

Despite the benching, the New York Yankees manager recently raved about Jones following Tuesday night’s victory. “That’s a line drive to center for most people,” Boone told The Athletic after Jones hit his first MLB homer. “The thing is, he hits it, and you kind of know where it’s going because you know his power. Really impressive.”

“I think he fits in really well,” continued the coach. “Guys really like him. Being in spring training with us the last two years, he’s gotten to know our group and a lot of the veteran players. I think that part of it has been pretty seamless.”

Nevertheless, Boone will likely continue keeping Jones out of his starting lineup against left-handed pitchers. The young slugger should, however, earn at-bats later in games against righty relievers.