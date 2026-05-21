Yankees Urged to Target Former Rays Pitcher via Trade

The New York Yankees will likely become buyers in the trade market this summer. New York entered the 2026 season as the favorites to win the American League East. After a strong start to the campaign, the Bronx Bombers have hit a bit of a rough patch. The Yankees currently find themselves four games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

As of May 21, New York is one of just four Major League Baseball teams to average at least five runs scored per game, while also allowing fewer than four. This clearly means that the Yankees are (mostly) solid at the plate and on the mound. Nevertheless, the team still has a few issues. Getting offense from third base and catcher remains a problem for manager Aaron Boone.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently claimed that New York should look at improving these particular positions this summer. Bowden, however, also hinted that the Yankees could use another relief pitcher. According to Sports Illustrated’s Michael Rosenstein, Miami Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks should be an option for New York.

As Rosenstein points out, Fairbanks would be a solid buy-low trade candidate. The Marlins previously signed the reliever in the offseason to become their closer on a one-year, $13 million deal. So far this season, the veteran pitcher has not been able to recreate his previous success with the Rays. In fact, he has a 9.00 ERA in 10 innings of work in 2026. Despite this, Fairbanks has shown in the past that he can be reliable.

A Healthy Pete Fairbanks Would Provide Boost to the New York Yankees

Fairbanks collected 75 total saves with the Rays between 2023 and 2025. During this stretch as the team’s closer, he recorded a 2.98 ERA and over 10 strikeouts per nine innings. The New York Yankees are surely well aware of what he can do. Rosenstein also attributed some of the veteran’s issues this season to a recent injury. Fairbanks landed on the injured list in April with nerve irritation. He endured a similar issue in 2024 and was able to post solid stats on the year.

The reliever has made one appearance since returning from the setback. Fairbanks picked up a win against the Rays after allowing one unearned run and striking out two batters in an inning of work. Assuming he can string a few solid outings together, the Marlins could look to offload the star for prospects. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand previously named Fairbanks a summer trade candidate before the season even started.

New York Needs Right-Handed Reinforcements

New York Yankees relievers currently have a combined ERA of 3.48. Tim Hill and Brent Headrick have arguably been the team’s standouts from the bullpen. Nevertheless, both of these pitchers are southpaws. Fairbanks is a righty and could prove to be an upgrade on New York’s current options from that side of the mound.

Potentially targeting Fairbanks would help the Yankees in two different ways. The reliever should boost their bullpen, particularly against right-handed hitters, and it should also not cost a fortune. General manager Brian Cashman seemingly cannot stick with his current relievers as New York heads for a playoff push.