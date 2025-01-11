Yankees Add Two Superstars in Blockbuster Trade Pitch

The New York Yankees have done well in the offseason, but there’s still a feeling that they need another piece. With trade candidates available and a few free agents left on the market, the Yankees have an opportunity to add if they believe it’ll help them.

Nolan Arenado has been a name floated as an option for them in recent months. Arenado has a no-trade clause and would have to waive it to join the Yankees, but there’s reason to believe he’d want to play in New York for such a historic franchise.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes so, too, pitching a trade idea for the Yankees to land Arenado and Ryan Helsley.

“Jazz Chisholm Jr. gives the Yankees flexibility on how they want to finalize their infield, as he could potentially line up at second base or third base next season. Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and veteran DJ LeMahieu are the leading in-house candidates to fill the void left behind by Gleyber Torres departing in free agency. However, all three are better served as bench players on a contending team.

“The Yankees could covet a package deal of Arenado and All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, as slotting him alongside Luke Weaver and newcomer Devin Williams at the back of their bullpen would give them a formidable late-inning trio,” Reuter wrote on January 10.

Will Arenado and Helsley Be Traded?

The New York Yankees likely have a chance to trade for Arenado. Helsley, however, could be a different story.

The St. Louis Cardinals want to lower their payroll for next season, which is why they’re looking to move on from Arenado.

Helsley is a different story. The right-handed reliever is arguably the best closer in baseball and will make just $8.2 million after settling on a deal in arbitration on Jan. 9.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, moving Arenado is possible, but there’s “reluctance” in moving Helsley.

Are the Yankees Done Making Big Moves?

If the New York Yankees were to make this trade, the bulk of the money would be from Arenado’s deal. He’s set to make $21.0 million in 2025, $16.0 million in 2026, and $15.0 million in 2027.

The Yankees have money to spend if they want, but that’d add to what’s already been an expensive offseason. The Yankees are also in a good position to win the American League again and, at worst, could decide to wait until the trade deadline to make another move if they believe they need to.

Barry M. Bloom of Yahoo Sports also reported that the Yankees are done making big signings, perhaps a potential issue for them if they want Arenado.

“The New York Yankees are done signing high-priced free agents, a source with knowledge of their situation said,” Bloom wrote on January 9.

That would add another challenge in trading for the All-Star, but things change, and the Yankees could eventually find a deal for him that they’re comfortable making.