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Yankees Predicted to Drop $24 Million 1,000-Game Vet From Playoff Roster vs. Red Sox

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 18: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees face some difficult decisions over the next 24 hours as the team finalizes the playoff roster for the Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox. New York faces a dilemma with a plethora of veteran infielders to choose from for the start of the MLB playoffs.

One of the main position battles to watch is what the Yankees will do with Anthony Volpe and Amed Rosario. Chances are New York will only include one of these veterans on the Wild Card roster, potentially leaving the other vet on the outside looking in for the Red Sox series.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Zeno projects it will be Volpe who gets the nod over Rosario. The analyst projects the following Yankees infielders will be included in the Wild Card roster: Luis García Jr., Jazz Chisholm Jr., George Lombard Jr., Ryan McMahon, Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Volpe.

This leaves Rosario off the roster for the Yankees’ Wild Card series against the Red Sox.

Here’s what you need to know as the Yankees take on the Red Sox in the MLB playoffs.

Yankees Rumors: Will New York Choose Amed Rosario or Anthony Volpe for Playoff Roster vs. Red Sox?

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs out his two-run double during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles in game two of their doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Rosario brings plenty of experience if New York opts to turn to the veteran instead of Volpe. The infielder has made 1,091 appearances during his MLB career.

Yet, the challenge is Rosario is hitting just .238 in 2026. Rosario is on a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Yankees.

The veteran has earned more than $24.6 million during his MLB career.

Red Sox vs. Yankees: New York Predicted to Leave Amed Rosario Off Wild Card Roster

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 02: Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees connects for a RBI ground rule double during the fourth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Much has been made about what the Yankees will do with Aaron Judge heading into the Wild Card series. Additionally, the Yankees face smaller decisions at several other spots on the playoff roster ahead of the Red Sox series.

“The real battle here is Volpe vs. Rosario,” Zeno wrote in a September 27, story titled, “Projecting the Yankees’ Playoff Roster for the Wild Card Series.” “This is a debate I’ve been having for several weeks now, and when you look at the facts, Volpe simply provides more value to this team in a bench capacity.

“Rosario is theoretically a better hitter, but Volpe has been better against left-handed pitching in 2026. Both can play second and third base in a platoon capacity, but Volpe is a well-above-average defender, while Rosario is one of the worst in baseball on a rate basis,” Zeno added.

“The speed component is about average, but Volpe’s ability to steal third makes him a pinch-running weapon.”

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports contributor covering the NFL, NBA and golf for Heavy.com. His work has been prominently featured on NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated. More about Jonathan Adams

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Yankees Predicted to Drop $24 Million 1,000-Game Vet From Playoff Roster vs. Red Sox

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