Yankees Predicted to Drop $24 Million 1,000-Game Vet From Playoff Roster vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees face some difficult decisions over the next 24 hours as the team finalizes the playoff roster for the Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox. New York faces a dilemma with a plethora of veteran infielders to choose from for the start of the MLB playoffs.

One of the main position battles to watch is what the Yankees will do with Anthony Volpe and Amed Rosario. Chances are New York will only include one of these veterans on the Wild Card roster, potentially leaving the other vet on the outside looking in for the Red Sox series.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Zeno projects it will be Volpe who gets the nod over Rosario. The analyst projects the following Yankees infielders will be included in the Wild Card roster: Luis García Jr., Jazz Chisholm Jr., George Lombard Jr., Ryan McMahon, Paul Goldschmidt and Anthony Volpe.

This leaves Rosario off the roster for the Yankees’ Wild Card series against the Red Sox.

Here’s what you need to know as the Yankees take on the Red Sox in the MLB playoffs.

Yankees Rumors: Will New York Choose Amed Rosario or Anthony Volpe for Playoff Roster vs. Red Sox?

Rosario brings plenty of experience if New York opts to turn to the veteran instead of Volpe. The infielder has made 1,091 appearances during his MLB career.

Yet, the challenge is Rosario is hitting just .238 in 2026. Rosario is on a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Yankees.

The veteran has earned more than $24.6 million during his MLB career.

Red Sox vs. Yankees: New York Predicted to Leave Amed Rosario Off Wild Card Roster

Much has been made about what the Yankees will do with Aaron Judge heading into the Wild Card series. Additionally, the Yankees face smaller decisions at several other spots on the playoff roster ahead of the Red Sox series.

“The real battle here is Volpe vs. Rosario,” Zeno wrote in a September 27, story titled, “Projecting the Yankees’ Playoff Roster for the Wild Card Series.” “This is a debate I’ve been having for several weeks now, and when you look at the facts, Volpe simply provides more value to this team in a bench capacity.

“Rosario is theoretically a better hitter, but Volpe has been better against left-handed pitching in 2026. Both can play second and third base in a platoon capacity, but Volpe is a well-above-average defender, while Rosario is one of the worst in baseball on a rate basis,” Zeno added.

“The speed component is about average, but Volpe’s ability to steal third makes him a pinch-running weapon.”